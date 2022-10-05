ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)

By Kyle Sutherland
 3 days ago

Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down.

Be sure to subscribe to the Arkansas 8-Man Pod for more in-depth weekly recaps of 8-man football across the state.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jaron Adams, Fountain Lake

The sophomore collected 18 tackles (8 solo) in Fountain Lake’s 45-8 win over Genoa Central.

Alex Arriaga, Spring Hill

The sophomore ran 12 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in Spring Hill’s 34-0 win over Dermott.

Kylan Baker, Brinkley

The senior completed 5-of-9 passes for 125 yards with two touchdowns and added 4 carries for 34 yards on the ground, in Brinkley’s 50-22 win over Augusta.

Garrett Bradshaw, Rose Bud

The sophomore compiled over 200 yards of offense, most through the air hauling in 5 passes for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns, in Rose Bud’s 64-42 win over Cutter-Morning Star.Nick Brey, Fountain Lake

The senior led the Cobras with 19 tackles (10 solo) in Fountain Lake’s 45-8 win over Genoa Central.

Wyatt Buchanan, Izard County

The sophomore completed 14-of-21 passes for 199 yards with 2 touchdowns, as well as rushed 14 times for 89 yards and scored two more times on the ground, in Izard County’s 38-8 win over Rector.

Caleb Cowell, Subiaco Academy

The junior collected 13 total tackles (3 solo) in Subiaco Academy’s 5-0 win over Cedar Ridge.

Malachi Cruz, Izard County

The senior hauled in 10 catches for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns in Izard County’s 38-8 win over Rector. Cruz also collected 10 total tackles (6 solo) defensively.

Juan Diggs, Fountain Lake

The senior exploded for 409 all-purpose yards: 175 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns, 88 yards receiving and a touchdown, 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and a 58-yard interception return for a score in Fountain Lake’s 45-8 win over Genoa Central. Diggs also had 14 total tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble on defense.

Keelan Dobbins, Mountain Pine

The senior compiled 156 all-purpose yards, most notably 6 carries for 146 yards (24.3 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns, in Mountain Pine’s 52-0 win over Hermitage. He also snagged an interception and batted down a pass on defense.

Jeremiah Harris, Brinkley

The junior carried 14 times for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns in Brinkley’s 50-22 win over Augusta.

Mitchell Hicks, Brinkley

The junior rushed 4 times for 147 yards along with 2 touchdowns, and added 3 receptions for 56 yards and a score, in Brinkley’s 50-22 win over Augusta. Hicks also had an interception on defense.

Brody Koch, Subiaco Academy

The junior seems to make a weekly appearance on the top performer’s list and it continues after compiling 199 all-purpose yards in Subiaco Academy’s 50-0 win over Cedar Ridge. He rushed 9 times for 143 yards (15.9 yards per carry) and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, he collected 19 total tackles (7 solo).

Caleb Martin, Woodlawn

The senior was 4-of-9 through the air with 50 passing yards and a touchdown but did most of his work on the ground rushing 11 times for 124 yards in Woodlawn’s 50-20 win over Strong.

Xander McCandlis, Izard County

The sophomore collected 18 total tackles (13 solo) in Izard County’s 38-8 win over Rector.

Isaiah Miles, Mountain Pine

The senior compiled 128 all-purpose yards in Mountain Pine’s 52-0 win over Hermitage, along with four solo tackles on defense.

Peyton Mills, Cutter-Morning Star

The sophomore completed 25-of-34 passes for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 7 carries for 36 yards, in Cutter-Morning Star’s 64-42 loss to Rose Bud.

Logan Pruitt, Midland

The junior compiled 179 yards of offense, 149 of that on the ground, and rushed for 4 touchdowns in Midland’s 46-14 win over KIPP Delta. He also collected seven tackles and snagged an interception on defense.

Trampas Stubbs, Mountain View

The senior rushed nine times for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in Mountain View’s 44-0 win over Marshall. He also collected 10 tackles (7 solo), 2 tackles for loss, and forced a fumble on defense.

T.J. Tipton, Spring Hill

The junior rushed 9 times for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in Spring Hill’s 34-0 win over Dermott.

Bryce Walls, Rose Bud

The junior put up video-game numbers in Rose Bud’s 64-42 win over Cutter-Morning Star, completing 15-of-27 passes for 319 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also dominated on the ground rushing 24 times for 245 yards and 3 scores, along with 8 tackles (1 for loss) and a pass deflection on defense.

Clayton Weldon, Cutter-Morning Star

The senior hauled in 11 passes for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cutter-Morning Star’s 64-42 loss to Rose Bud. He also rushed 3 times for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

SCORES AND RANKINGS

8-Man Sanctioned Rankings

No. 1 Mountain Pine (5-0)

The Red Devils took no prisoners blanking Hermitage 52-0 as the offense compiled 490 yards, 408 of that on the ground. The Mountain Pine defense has allowed just six points in the past two games.

No. 2 Spring Hill (6-0)

As effective as the Spring Hill offense has been, the defense has continued to get better each week and pitched the first shutout of the season 34-0 over Dermott on homecoming. The Bears have allowed just five points per game in the past four contests.

No. 3 Brinkley (4-1)

Following a 50-22 win over Augusta, the Tigers have now outscored their previous two opponents 120-22. The only blemish they currently have on their record was against Woodlawn back on September 9 that was called early due to bad weather.

No. 4 Woodlawn (4-0)


The Woodlawn rushing attack was dominant yet again in a 50-20 victory over Strong, as the Bears gashed the Bulldogs 327 yards and averaged 7 yards per carry.

No. 5 Izard County (3-2)

ICC moves into the Top 5 following a big 38-8 win over Rector, avenging a close 34-28 Week 3 loss. The Cougars have opened a lot of eyes in the program’s inaugural season and are 2-0 in conference play.

8-Man Club Rankings

No. 1 Mountain View (5-0)

The Yellowjackets have been dominant all season but did something that they have not done all year - pitch a shutout. They achieved that in a 44-0 victory over Marshall and are sitting pretty with three games remaining, including No. 2 Fountain Lake on October 14.

No. 2 Fountain Lake (4-1)

After allowing a season-high 26 points last week, Fountain Lake’s defense clamped down and the offense continued to roll for over 400 yards in a 45-8 win over Genoa Central. The Cobra defense has not allowed more than eight points in two of the past three games.

No. 3 Subiaco Academy (3-2)

Though they earned victories in both games, the Trojan defense had been vulnerable in the previous two outings surrendering 28 points in each contest. That changed last Friday as they stepped up and pitched their first shutout of the season defeating Cedar Ridge 50-0, while the offense compiled 400 yards.

No. 4 Genoa Central (3-2)

The Dragons have struggled with injuries and have now suffered back-to-back losses, albeit to the No. 1 and No.2 teams, following a 3-0 start. They have scored just 20 combined points in the past two outings while giving up 75.

No. 5 Cedar Ridge (2-3)

All of the Timberwolves’ losses have come at the hands of ranked opponents, and for that reason they hang on to the fifth spot. They are looking to get back on track against Marshall, as the remaining two games after that include a high-scoring Cutter-Morning Star squad and No. 1 Mountain View.

Click here for full conference standings and scores.

GAMES THIS WEEK

Springs Hill vs. Mountain Pine *GAME OF THE WEEK*

Brinkley vs. Rector

Cedar Ridge vs. Marshall

Fountain Lake vs. Subiaco Academy

Genoa Central vs. Rose Bud

Mountain View vs. Cutter-Morning Star

Strong vs. Marvell-Elaine

Woodlawn vs. Hermitage

