Temperatures continue to trend above normal today! It looks like some smoke moved back into our valley locations again overnight from fires still burning in North Central Washington. A good reminder that wildfire season isn’t over yet…and people should still be on alert when burning campfires this weekend. Very dry right now. Highs today will once again be around 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year in the low 80s. Sunshine with some haze this afternoon. Clouds tomorrow will keep temperatures 1-3 degrees cooler than it has been this week. Otherwise, sunny skies and warm this weekend, highs in the low 80s. The temperature trend will cool to the 70s by Monday. Then a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 60s to low 70s for afternoon temperatures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO