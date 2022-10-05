Read full article on original website
Related
yaktrinews.com
Inslee, Washington reaffirm commitment to fight climate change on the West Coast
SAN FRANCISCO — Govenor Jay Inslee joined leaders from Oregon, California and British Columbia on Thursday to sign a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) as the next step of their ongoing efforts to reduce the West Coast’s impact on climate change. In attendance were Governors Kate Brown (D-OR), Gavin...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and warm this afternoon, hazy and 80s for the weekend ahead -Briana
Friday Forecast: Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon. One or two degrees cooler than yesterday due to high clouds developing throughout the day. Clouds from Friday will clear Saturday and Sunday. Also: hazy skies from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality today through the weekend. Air quality is in the moderate range across Washington and Oregon as of Friday morning. Expect light winds today. Highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Cooler next week…Starting to feel a little more like fall next week! A cool-down begins on Tuesday.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies and warm temperatures today, highs in the 80s -Briana
Temperatures continue to trend above normal today! It looks like some smoke moved back into our valley locations again overnight from fires still burning in North Central Washington. A good reminder that wildfire season isn’t over yet…and people should still be on alert when burning campfires this weekend. Very dry right now. Highs today will once again be around 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year in the low 80s. Sunshine with some haze this afternoon. Clouds tomorrow will keep temperatures 1-3 degrees cooler than it has been this week. Otherwise, sunny skies and warm this weekend, highs in the low 80s. The temperature trend will cool to the 70s by Monday. Then a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 60s to low 70s for afternoon temperatures.
Comments / 0