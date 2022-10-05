Read full article on original website
“Wings Over Wyoming” - STIHL grant to improve pollinator projects
Wyoming State Parks has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Hearts of STIHL Program, receiving $20,000 towards pollinator projects to be implemented in 2023. STIHL Inc. selected six projects, representing the six state park regions, to fund sustainable, conservation, or environmental education programs. The agency will be instituting...
The Wyoming Congressional Award Council Welcomes Nine New Board Members
Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting. After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.
The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Seeks Feedback on Proposed Oil and Gas Lease Sale
In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, Bureau of Land Management Wyoming started a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. The parcels the BLM will analyze, as well as maps and...
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey
Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Disability Employment Awareness Event
Time: 1pm-3pm Host: Frontier Human Resources Association. Info: Join us for a FREE community event to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month. Whether you are a job seeker, a business owner, or simply someone passionate about diversity, you will benefit from this resource fair. Our speaker, Maggie Sims, will be explaining your rights and responsibilities under the American with Disabilities Act. Free professional headshots will be provided to all attendees by published photographer, Meghan Blanton. Plus giveaways for both job seekers and organizations. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate disability employment in Wyoming workplaces and bring awareness to this untapped workforce!
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
Get Medicare Part D Questions Answered
If you need help understanding the basics of Medicare Part D AARP Wyoming volunteer Nancy Drummond can help. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Drummond will host a free webinar on Medicare Part D. The webinar is free, but does require you register online for this specific webinar at Medicare...
