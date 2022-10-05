Time: 1pm-3pm Host: Frontier Human Resources Association. Info: Join us for a FREE community event to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month. Whether you are a job seeker, a business owner, or simply someone passionate about diversity, you will benefit from this resource fair. Our speaker, Maggie Sims, will be explaining your rights and responsibilities under the American with Disabilities Act. Free professional headshots will be provided to all attendees by published photographer, Meghan Blanton. Plus giveaways for both job seekers and organizations. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate disability employment in Wyoming workplaces and bring awareness to this untapped workforce!

