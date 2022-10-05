Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
iheart.com
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'
Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
iheart.com
Dua Lipa Reveals Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa is still single and thriving. In a new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitating" singer addressed speculation that she and Daily Show host Trevor Noah were dating after they were seen on a date last week, per Entertainment Tonight. Dua finally broke...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guests Shared The Worst Wedding They've Ever Been To, And Some Of These Are Real Doozies
"During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, 'Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?'"
Tell Us About The Best Horror Movie That You Can Never, Ever Rewatch
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
iheart.com
Comedian Judy Tenuta Dies in LA at Age 65
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Comedian Judy Tenuta, who built a widespread following on the stand-up circuit with her sometimes-bawdy act in which she adopted her persona of "The Love Goddess," died Thursday at age 65. Tenuta died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said. An Illinois...
Comments / 0