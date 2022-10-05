Read full article on original website
Cigarette Smoking, Insomnia and Depression Linked by CSF Metal Ion Levels
A new analysis suggests raise levels of zinc, iron, lead and aluminum—linked to cigarette use—is positively correlated with insomnia. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) metal ions indicate a physiological association between cigarette smoking and risk of depression and insomnia, according to new findings. In research from a team...
Incidence Rate of Adult ADHD Growing in Japan
The results also show a bigger increase among adults between 2012-2017, which could be due to increased sensitivity of diagnosis. Newly approved treatments and a general increase in awareness could help explain why incidence rates of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is increasing among adults in Japan. A team, led by...
Efficacy and Safety of JAK Inhibitors in Atopic Dermatitis
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Going back to atopic dermatitis, there are 2 JAK [Janus kinase] inhibitors that are now orally FDA-approved for the management of atopic dermatitis. Would you please discuss the differences in efficacy or safety in these 2 molecules?. Brett King, MD, PhD: We have abrocitinib and upadacitinib,...
Further Research Needed to Assess Risk Factors Linked to Pterygium Recurrence
More than 80 000 pterygium excisions in the IRIS Registry suggest young, male, and publicly insured patients had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years. A new analysis of the Intelligent Research in Sight (IRIS) registry suggested that of more than 80,000 pterygium excisions, individuals who had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years were young, male, and publicly insured.
Opioid-Sparing Postoperative Pain Management Reduces Opioid Use While Controlling Pain
After undergoing arthroscopic knee or shoulder surgery, patients treated with an opioid-sparing postoperative pain management protocol had reduced opioid use compared with standard treatment. New research examined opioid consumption in patients that underwent knee or shoulder arthroscopy. Patients were randomized and either received standard opioid treatment, or a multimodal opioid-sparing...
Liver Disease Risk Remains for HCV Patients With Bleeding Disorders
Despite the ability to cure hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections with direct-acting antivirals (DAA), there remains a risk of liver-related complications for patients with inherited bleeding disorders after the HCV is cured. A team, led by Cas J. Isfordink, Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Benign Hematology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht...
Dapagliflozin Associated with Lower Risk of CV Death Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum
The observed reductions in CV mortality in patients treated with dapagliflozin were primarily due to lower rates of HF and sudden death. In a new pooled analysis of patients with heart failure (HF) from the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials, dapagliflozin was found to significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular death.
Reducing Costs of SGLT2 Inhibitors, GLP1 RAs May Improve Diabetes Outcomes
Both drug classes would improve type 2 diabetes outcomes as first-line agents, but costs would be need to be reduced by at least 70% to be considered cost-effective. New findings suggest both sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP1 RA) are potentially effective first-line agents in the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but the drug classes are not cost-effective at their current price.
Psychological Resilience Linked to Better Physical Function in Older Adults with T2D
Greater psychological resilience was associated with lower BMI, fewer hospitalizations, and greater mental QOL in the T2D population. New data associate psychological resilience with better physical function and quality of life (QOL) in a cohort of older adults with a history of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Greater resilience was linked...
Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology
A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
