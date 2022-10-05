Both drug classes would improve type 2 diabetes outcomes as first-line agents, but costs would be need to be reduced by at least 70% to be considered cost-effective. New findings suggest both sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP1 RA) are potentially effective first-line agents in the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but the drug classes are not cost-effective at their current price.

