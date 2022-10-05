LSU set to host first official visitor of the football season

This Saturday morning, the LSU Tigers welcome the Tennessee Volunteers into town for a huge SEC matchup. The Volunteers aren’t the only ones LSU is hosting, though, as the Tigers will welcome their first official visitor of the 2022 season.

Tausili Akana, a 2023 four-star EDGE from Lehi, Utah, and Skyridge High School, will be in town to check out LSU. Coach Brian Kelly currently has 22 commits for the 2023 class, led by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

Akana has an SEC-heavy list of possible landing spots. He is currently Crystal Balled to Oklahoma (a future SEC school), and Texas (another future SEC school) is the favorite to land him per On3.

Brian Kelly has done an incredible job so far recruiting against the best teams in the country. He will hope Akana falls in love with the Bayou this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.