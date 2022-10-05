ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU set to host first official visitor of the football season

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
This Saturday morning, the LSU Tigers welcome the Tennessee Volunteers into town for a huge SEC matchup. The Volunteers aren’t the only ones LSU is hosting, though, as the Tigers will welcome their first official visitor of the 2022 season.

Tausili Akana, a 2023 four-star EDGE from Lehi, Utah, and Skyridge High School, will be in town to check out LSU. Coach Brian Kelly currently has 22 commits for the 2023 class, led by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

Akana has an SEC-heavy list of possible landing spots. He is currently Crystal Balled to Oklahoma (a future SEC school), and Texas (another future SEC school) is the favorite to land him per On3.

Brian Kelly has done an incredible job so far recruiting against the best teams in the country. He will hope Akana falls in love with the Bayou this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history

Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

No. 8 Tennessee, No. 25 LSU geared up for Death Valley clash

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly isn’t about to celebrate the Tigers’ return this week to the national rankings for the first time in more than a year. No. 25 LSU is riding a four-game winning streak, but is slated to play three current top-10 teams in the next five weekends, starting with a visit Saturday by No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). “It’s pretty clear this team plays with great heart, and they’ll fight, but heart and fight will not win games against the opponents that we’re going to have over the next month or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football#College Football#The Lsu Tigers#Sec#Skyridge High School#Crystal Balled#Louisiana State
tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?

No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU

LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
