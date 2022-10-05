ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO