WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
WLUC
Slugg’s Bluff becomes Michigan’s first climber-owned crag
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular climbing destination in Marquette County is now the first climber-owned crag in Michigan. Slugg’s Bluff has been a popular climbing destination in palmer since the 1970s. Leo ‘Slugg’ Arbelius owned the property with his wife, Alice, and it has been in the...
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
wnmufm.org
October mobile food pantries scheduled
MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan is bringing mobile food pantries to several areas of the Upper Peninsula this month. Residents dealing with food insecurity may pick up produce, baked goods, and dairy products at the drive-through events. Proof of income is not needed to get food, but participants will have to affirm they need it.
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
WLUC
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
UPMATTERS
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
WLUC
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire caused extensive damage to a business north of Baraga early Friday morning. According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant at 14258 US-41 in Keweenaw Bay. Both lanes of US-41 were...
wnmufm.org
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
