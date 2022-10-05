Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 60% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Ninja, Samsonite and more? These are our favorites:
Yahoo!
Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
Food Network
Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping
Some deals we’re extra excited about is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Lidar Robot Vacuum , which is on sale for $349, and normally runs for $649 (That’s a $300 savings!). At a time when we’re busier than ever, having a robot vacuum can feel like having hired a team to clean the house for us. What else could we ask for over the holidays, especially when hosting dinners?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Amazon launches new shopping site for those on government assistance
Shoppers on government assistance looking to make purchases online now have a new option with Amazon Access, the company’s new shopping portal that launched on Monday.
Truck Driver Backed for Making 'Idiot' Homeowner Move Trampoline Himself
"Great job, he asked and you delivered," Redditor u/DRTvL added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Brags About Easy WFH Job on TikTok, Calls It "Free Money"
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sticking with work-from-home jobs to avoid commuting and because, in most jobs, employees can get more done from the comfort of their homes. In fact, according to a survey by Stanford, working from home increased productivity by 13 percent, and led to an increase...
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
AOL Corp
Speed up your home's Wi-Fi — this mesh router just hit an all-time low for Prime Day
Is the router you got from your cable company not cutting it anymore? If it’s slow, laggy and doesn’t cover every room — especially if you live in a two-story house — we've got your salvation. There’s a way to get a fast internet connection everywhere in your home without being forced to huddle in one room. And it's more affordable than ever. Enter the Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, a compact wireless wonder that gets the job done as seamlessly as possible. Ahead of next week's Prime Early Access Sale, it's now $75, down from $89. That’s the all-time lowest price for this popular gizmo.
intheknow.com
Homeowner kicks out sister-in-law for touching garden: ‘I told her to pack her bags’
A woman kicked her sister-in-law (SIL) out for breaking the house rules. She posted her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her brother recently split from his wife. Now, she is staying with the Reddit poster. The Reddit poster asked the sister-in-law to obey only one house rule: never touch the garden.
ZDNet
Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130
Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
The 30-minute pinecone wreath DIY: a simple, budget-friendly, seasonal craft
For around $15 you can make this beautiful DIY pinecone wreath for fall. It'll take about 30 minutes with just a few supplies...
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Learn how to sell products on Amazon without keeping any inventory with this course bundle.
domino
Drew Barrymore’s New 5-in-1 Appliance Is Here to Banish Countertop Clutter
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Drew Barrymore launched her Beautiful kitchenware line last year, she changed the countertop game. Seemingly inspired by the sage cabinet trend, her debut collection, which touted a double-basket air fryer and a two-slice touch-screen toaster, proved that small appliances can be colorful, functional, and affordable. Now the actor and Flower Home founder may be giving the Crock-Pot some competition with a tool that makes food prep easier, especially in tight quarters. The new 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet eliminates the need for a bunch of individual hands-off products that tend to clutter up your kitchen. This one practically does it all.
AOL Corp
If you downloaded a dud app, it might have stolen your Facebook password
If you downloaded an app in the past year that ended up really not working all that well, there's a chance that its entire function was to steal your Facebook password. Meta began notifying at least 1 million Facebook users that their password data may have been compromised via third-party apps downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. The company published a report on Oct. 7 detailing its findings of more than 400 malicious apps that were "designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts."
AOL Corp
Worried about computer viruses? Here’s the extra layer of protection your PC needs
Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Ever hear the phrase “spread like a virus”? We quite literally witnessed it the past few years....
macaronikid.com
The science behind cornstarch and hair conditioner
We love experimenting in our home, and yesterday was the perfect day. Since it was raining outside and we were getting tired of watching t.v. We decided to learn how cornstarch and hair conditioner react when we put them together. This activity is great because it helps with eye-hand coordination,...
Comments / 0