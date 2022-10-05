ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's island dwellers digging out from Ian's destruction

By Stephen Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tM7Rw_0iN3dSsb00

Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.

Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast , has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft.

“We feel as a community that if we leave the island — abandon it — nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out,” Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said as small motor boats delivered water and other necessities.

A week after the Category 4 storm hit southwest Florida, the full breadth of its destruction is still coming into focus. Utility workers continued Wednesday to push ahead to restore power and crews searched for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes, while the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days.

At least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island Sept. 27, a day before it reached Florida’s Gulf Coast. After churning northeastward into the Atlantic, the hurricane made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states.

There have been deaths in vehicle wrecks, drownings and accidents. A man drowned after becoming trapped under a vehicle. Another got trapped trying to climb through a window. And a woman died when a gust of wind knocked her off her porch while she was smoking a cigarette as the storm approached, authorities said.

In hardest-hit Lee County, Florida, all 45 people killed by the hurricane were over age 50.

President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers’ Fisherman’s Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.

Boats, including huge yachts, were thrown asunder, laying capsized inland far from their usual moorings. Homes and businesses lay in ruins with shattered windows, while the the surrounding landscape is a wasteland of debris and muck.

The wharf lies on one side of the bridge that leads into Fort Myers Beach, which was brutalized by the storm.

The Biden administration said the president has made additional federal disaster assistance available to Florida, including for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Power restoration has become job one, but vehicle access from barrier islands to the mainland is also a priority. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a temporary bridge to Pine Island should be finished by the end of the week.

Officials are also planning a similar temporary bridge for nearby Sanibel Island, but it will take a little more time.

“They were talking about running ferries and stuff,” DeSantis said. “And honestly, you may be able to do that, but I think this is an easier thing, and I think people need their vehicles anyways."

In the meantime, small motorboats continued to provision Pine Island. Jay Pick, who has been on the island since May to help his in-laws, said the winds from Ian blew the house's roof off.

“We're all safe, though,” Pick said Tuesday afternoon. “We're blessed. Driving around seeing what some people have compared to what we have left, you get that survivor-guilt thing. I'm trying not to. I'm trying to be happy for what we do have left.”

Arias, who also chose to stay on the island, said Tuesday that many who stayed are supporting each other.

“We have now gathered a lot of resources, not only donations but volunteers as well,” Arias said. “It's a wonderful thing to see how the community has come together. In every end of the island ... there is a family member or a neighbor helping that other neighbor.”

___

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan in Fort Myers, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

For more coverage of Hurricane Ian , go to: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across. “They’re saying it’s because of the rescue and recovery efforts,” Wellema said of the closure. He drove down from Little Falls, New Jersey, with a pass he got at the beginning of hurricane season that was supposed to allow him onto the island after a storm. Wellema...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Island#Caribbean Island#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast#Southwest Florida#Disaster Management
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Restoring power at Sanibel Island may require an amphibious fleet, DeSantis says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook helicopters to deliver crews to […] The post Restoring power at Sanibel Island may require an amphibious fleet, DeSantis says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SANIBEL, FL
blackchronicle.com

Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida’s Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian destroyed a significant bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore final week, bringing a lethal storm surge, torrential rain and highly effective winds. In true “Florida Strong” style, crews bought to work and rapidly accomplished a brief bridge to the island that may present a much-needed lifeline to residents stranded for the reason that historic storm made landfall.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
travelweekly.com

Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
SANIBEL, FL
The Independent

The Independent

873K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy