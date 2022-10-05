ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Tufnell on being conscious of his cholesterol and giving up smoking

By Lisa Salmon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

As a professional sportsman, Phil Tufnell’s fitness, nutrition and lifestyle were constantly monitored to ensure he was performing at his best.

But since retiring from cricket, the former England spin bowler has had to go it alone with his health and fitness, and at the age of 56 he’s realised there are a few things he needs to address – primarily having his cholesterol tested, and stopping smoking.

Known for his jovial personality on TV shows like They Think it’s All Over and as a former team captain on A Question of Sport, Tufnell isn’t joking when he stresses that getting your cholesterol checked could be a lifesaver, and he’s supporting the Heart UK (heartuk.org.uk) and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Get Back in the Game campaign (heartuk.org.uk/Getbackinthegame) to raise awareness of the importance of getting your cholesterol tested, particularly if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke in the past.

Heart UK says it’s estimated that nearly half of people in the UK are living with total cholesterol levels above national guidelines, increasing their risk of cardiovascular disease. Tufnell stresses: “You’ve got to learn how to keep on top of your cholesterol, because it’s a silent killer. Even if you think you’re fit and healthy, you can still have high cholesterol.

“I’d always been looked after when I played cricket, and I was tested as part of pre-season training, but that luxury has gone now I’m retired and I’m going to be going down and getting tested immediately, just to see where I stand.

“You think you’re eating the right foods and doing enough exercise, but sometimes it can be genetics which brings it on. As you get a bit older, you need to be more aware of this – sometimes it can be too late and the first time people are aware they have high cholesterol is when they have a stroke or a heart attack. It’s a very simple test, and it’s nice for your own peace of mind to keep on top of your levels.”

Cholesterol levels are measured through a blood test and are usually available  free every five years for those aged 40-74 as part of an NHS health check at GP practices and selected pharmacies. It’s recommended that people who’ve had a cardiovascular event like a stroke or heart attack should get their cholesterol checked once a year.

The British Heart Foundation say that heart and circulatory diseases cause around a quarter of all deaths in the UK – that’s more than 160,000 deaths each year, or one death every three minutes. And high cholesterol, which can be caused by lifestyle, family history and health issues, is a significant contributory risk factor.

Tufnell says he’s got a few friends who’ve got high cholesterol, and adds: “Unfortunately I do know a couple of people who’ve had minor heart attacks through it. It’s a silent killer and you’ve got to be really aware of it and keep in control of your cholesterol levels to be able to do the things you want to do – you want to go out and run around with the kids, play golf, play cricket and that sort of thing, so you can get back in the game.”

He says a healthy diet and lifestyle can help keep cholesterol lower, and that checking unsaturated fat levels on food packaging can point you in the right direction to keep your heart healthy.

“After all, it’s the most important muscle in your body, you’ve got to keep that going, otherwise you can get in a bit of trouble, and we don’t want that. We want to keep being active for as long as we can, keep enjoying life and enjoying your friends and your social life, and that all comes down to your health.”

He says that because of his professional sporting background, choosing healthy options has always been ingrained in him. “Even though you might occasionally go for a pizza – and that’s fine – I’ve been lucky that I’ve always had a pretty healthy diet.

“I don’t do as much exercise as I used to – I used to be quite a fit little chap when I was a professional sportsman, but eventually things take their toll, and the knees hurt a little bit. I go down the gym and I play golf, and I’ve always tried to eat the right foods, but none of us are saints – we all like a burger at a cricket or a football match. It’s just about understanding what that could be doing to the inside of your body, and realising how that can affect you.

“We’re not saying you can’t do this or you can’t do that, it’s just about moderation.”

As well as getting his cholesterol tested Tufnell is trying to stop smoking, and says October – when the government’s Stoptober stop smoking campaign (nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking) is running – is a fantastic time to try to kick the habit.

“I do occasionally like a cigarette and we all know that’s not great,” he admits, “and it’s another reason you have to keep an eye on your cholesterol levels. That’s my thing – I’m not one for eating too many burgers or pizzas or takeaways, but my one vice is having the odd cigarette, which I’m trying to address slowly but surely.

“I’m trying to give up, it’s a little bit difficult, with the stresses and strains of life, but it’s something I’m definitely aware of, and as you get older you’ve got to take more responsibility about it.  I’m looking forward to trying – it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but hopefully it’ll be a kick-start to a healthier option and a healthier choice in my life.”

