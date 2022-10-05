ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British teachers found not guilty after death of girl, 12, on French school trip

By Josh Payne
 3 days ago

Three British teachers have been found not guilty of the equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence after a 12-year-old girl drowned on a school trip in France.

Jessica Lawson died after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges in July 2015.

At the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle on Wednesday, Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers were all cleared of any wrongdoing.

The lifeguard on duty at the time, Leo Lemaire and the local authority in the town of Liginiac were also found not guilty.

Jessica’s father, Tony Lawson, left the courtroom when the verdicts were announced, with both Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers breaking down into tears.

