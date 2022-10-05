ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Voices: Why the Republican Party isn’t abandoning Herschel Walker

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXUyG_0iN3dGX700

In the hours since The Daily Beast dropped its story about Herschel Walker reportedly paying a woman to have an abortion, Republican groups have steeled themselves behind the GOP nominee in Georgia.

Walker vehemently denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast , even as his son Christian Walker publicly disowned him. But even more damning, Politico reported on Tuesday that many Republicans in the state saw this coming, with one Republican strategist flat-out saying, “It’s not that we knew about this specific case, but he’s a wealthy, famous football player who is obviously spreading his seed.”

The fact some Republicans expected this shows that Walker violated one of the major rules of politics: know yourself better than your opponent knows you.

Reportedly, Walker’s campaign simply hoped and prayed that the story would not come out before the campaign ended — an incredibly risky move, especially given the fact that the race could go into a runoff if neither he nor Senator Raphael Warnock wins a majority of the vote.

Nevertheless, Republicans are standing by the former University of Georgia running back, though a spokesman for Governor Brian Kemp, who is leading Stacey Abrams, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “the governor is laser-focused on sharing his record of results and vision for his second term with hardworking Georgians.”

Here are three reasons why Republicans are sticking by Walker:

They are too invested in the race: It’s not like they have much of an option. Early voting in Georgia starts on October 17, meaning that people will be casting their ballots soon.

Stephen Law, of the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, told Axios, “We are full speed ahead in Georgia,” and called anything except focusing on Warnock’s record “a distraction.” But Axios also noted that the super PAC has already spent or reserved $37.1m.

Republican chances to flip Arizona and New Hampshire have dimmed, given weak candidates on their side and strong performances by incumbent Senators Mark Kelly and Maggie Hassan. That makes Georgia one of the GOP’s last hopes to flip the one Senate seat they need to gain a majority.

The base: No pollsters have released surveys since the scandal broke just yet. But a survey of recent polls show that Walker is incredibly popular with Republican voters.

A Marist survey from September showed that 73 per cent of Republicans have a favorable opinion of him. While that is lower than the 87 per cent of Democrats who have a favorable opinion of Warnock, that’s still a large chunk of Republicans.

No rewards exist for Republicans who distance themselves from the nominee. Which leads to the last reason.

Trump: Plenty of people on social media – including many liberals – have compared the Walker bombshell to October 2016, when The Washington Post reported the tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

After that story dropped, plenty of Republicans un-endorsed the former president. And then Trump still beat Hillary Clinton. In addition, many Republicans who rescinded their endorsements lost their seats or had their future efforts to seek higher office thwarted. Republicans fear a repeat of this same scenario, where Walker could still win and they have to answer why they abandoned a hypothetical Senator Herschel Walker.

Of course, there are many holes in this logic. As previously stated, Walker’s support isn’t as high as Warnock’s support in his own party. And it’s worth noting that FBI director James Comey’s letter to Congress about the investigation relating to Hillary Clinton largely negated the effect of the Trump Access Hollywood tape.

In addition, Republicans still have a chance to flip Nevada — and Dr Mehmet Oz looks to have improved his prospects in Pennsylvania.

But Republicans have made the decision that abandoning Walker would be too costly in financial and political capital. Similarly, they are running out of options. Warnock and Walker will debate next week and early voting begins in less than two weeks.

Comments / 2

Related
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
James Comey
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Walker#State Of Georgia#The Republican Party#The Daily Beast#Gop#University Of Georgia#Georgians
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

873K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy