ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk could still face court despite new offer to buy Twitter

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2kt0_0iN3dFeO00

Elon Musk may still have to go to court with Twitter , even though he has put in a new offer to buy the social media company.

Mr Musk made his first offer in April to buy Twitter for $44bn, before attempting to pull out of the deal. This was apparently due to concern over the number of bots on the platform, although Twitter maintains that its reports about the number of authentic monthly daily active users - which is different to the number of active accounts on Twitter - remains accurate.

After Mr Musk’s messages were revealed through court documents earlier this month, the billionaire then made another offer of $54.20 per share.

However, sources sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday that the court case could continue. “Keep an eye on the docket,” said one source.

Twitter’s legal team and lawyers for Mr Musk updated the judge who is overseeing the litigation on Tuesday to try to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.

This development does not appear unusual - despite the messy series of events that led to it. Mr Musk had made an offer to buy Twitter before, and the social media company is unlikely to let him walk away from his second offer without the ink drying on contracts.

Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, told The Verge that Mr Musk was likely facing “a very unpleasant deposition” that could potentially dredge up “extremely inconsistent statements” made throughout this debachle.

It is also unlikely that Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, who is overseeing the case, would reschedule proceedings based on a letter from an entrepreneur who has routinely misled companies and governments before. Ms McCormick has also been criticial of Mr Musk’s requests for data from Twitter, calling them “absurdly broad”, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Moreover, Mr Musk routinely insulted the company he was attempting to purchase - and then avoid purchasing - which has also left employee morale low, and it is unclear whether the Twitter that Mr Musk put in the offer for remains the same when he joins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk calls Truth Social a ‘rightwing echo chamber’ that should be named after Trump

Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump’s Truth Social, calling it an echo chamber. In an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk admitted that he knows more headaches are coming his way if his ongoing Twitter bid materialises. However, the Tesla founder said that is a sacrifice he is willing to make in order to protect free speech. Mr Musk said he is on a personal quest to keep discourse on the social network from becoming one-sided, as Truth Social’s content has become for the right. “[Truth Social] is essentially a rightwing echo chamber,” Mr Musk...
POTUS
The Independent

Elon Musk discusses estranged relationship with daughter: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian. In addition to being the mastermind behind Paypal, Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, Mr Musk, 51, is also famous for having fathered ten children, including one who died as an infant. But in an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk conceded that he “can’t win [them] all.” Speaking about his transgender teen daughter, Vivian, Mr Musk alleged that their father-daughter relationship had been negatively impacted after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at the unspecified elite university she attends.“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-partner of Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Trump Mar-a-Lago circle is shot at Montreal resort

Police in Québec are investigating a shooting outside a hotel that injured ââValeriy Tarasenko, an entrepreneur with ties to a woman who allegedly posed as an heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Police were called around 12.45 about a shooting outside of a hotel in Estérel, Quebec.Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot, before leaving in a black SUV.Estérel mayor Frank Pappas told CTV after speaking with police and viewing surveillance video he believed the shooting, which left Mr Tarasenko with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he believed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question about scrubbing ‘big lie’ material from website

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess –...
POTUS
The Independent

Mel B makes veiled swipe at Tory minister Conor Burns as he responds to ‘serious misconduct’ claim

Spice Girl Mel B has taken an apparent swipe at a government minister forced to quit following a “serious complaint”. Conor Burns has been sacked as a trade minister following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Tory party conference this week. The MP confirmed he had been told to stand down by Conservative whips on Friday.“I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “I will fully cooperate with the party’s enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.”Scary Spice appeared to take a veiled swipe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Conor Burns ‘on track for knighthood’ as he faces misconduct claim

An ex-minister sacked by Liz Truss over a “serious misconduct” claim is said to be on track for a knighthood from her predecessor Boris Johnson.It comes as the BBC reports that an eyewitness saw MP Conor Burns touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.The former minister has stressed that he looks forward to clearing his name, and says he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour.Mr Burns is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

873K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy