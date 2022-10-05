ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate visits mothers and babies at Guildford maternity unit

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6o8K_0iN3dDsw00

Dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress, the mother of three arrived at the Royal Surrey County Hospital to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.

The NHS maternity unit was given a Unicef baby-friendly initiative gold award in 2022 for its “outstanding” work on infant feeding and parent-child relationships.

Footage shows the princess during her first major solo engagement since she was made the Princess of Wales.

