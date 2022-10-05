ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Pride festivals returning to north central Florida

After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

2022 UF Homecoming Parade

Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.

