WCJB
Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
mycbs4.com
Fans gather for the University of Florida's homecoming parade
Gainesville, FL — Gator fans got up bright and early today to find the best spots to watch the UF Homecoming Parade that took place today at noon. Fans, students, and staff all gathered on campus to partake in the two hour homecoming parade. UF schools as well as...
wuft.org
Pride festivals returning to north central Florida
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade
Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPNU network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
mycbs4.com
Justin Cheves kicks off his opportunity in Gainesville high school football
Gainesville high school Junior Varsity football team gave one of their teammates the opportunity of a lifetime by doing a ceremonial kickoff for his team. That student's name is Justin Cheves. Justin Cheves is an ESE student at Gainesville high school and he loves his football team. He loves it...
WCJB
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident. Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have,...
WCJB
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
wuft.org
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
Billy Napier, Ty'Ron Hopper Reflect on Transfer Ahead of Gators vs. Tigers
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has emerged as one of the SEC's top playmakers following his offseason from Florida.
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
wuft.org
Low community turnout at event hosted by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
MICANOPY — The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saw low attendance at its annual “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event was part of an international program that seeks to build connections and understanding between police officers and members of the communities they serve. CWAC events invite...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet and consider a plan to allow more transect zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commissioners will consider a plan to allow more transect zoning. It is a zoning model that calls for a gradual buildup from rural to urban core. It is recommended that the commission adopts the proposed ordinance. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
