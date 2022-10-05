Read full article on original website
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
LIFTOFF! NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 to space station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA on Wednesday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station from Florida’s Space Coast. Liftoff took place at 12 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center, sending four members of the Crew-5 team into orbit. They are expected to arrive at the space station on Thursday.
NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit
NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
SpaceX delays Galaxy satellite launch from Cape Canaveral for second time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX announced it has delayed its launch of the Galaxy satellites for a second day in a row. Friday’s launch, which was originally set for 7:06 p.m., now has a 70-minute launch window opening at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX tweeted. The extra time...
SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg now set for late Wednesday afternoon
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Nanoracks tests tech to slice up space junk in orbit for 1st time
A robotic arm softened up metal in space in an aim to address the growing space debris problem.
SpaceX launched a Russian cosmonaut and a Native American woman to space for the first time
Crew-5 includes a Russian astronaut and the first Native American woman in space.
Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA
Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
Next space station crew launches from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
A crew of four is on the way to the International Space Station after launching Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center. The mission named Crew-5 will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA astronauts Josh...
Watch SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut flight to the International Space Station live online
SpaceX's Crew-5 mission is flying four people, including a Russian cosmonaut, to the International Space Station. Watch it live through docking on Oct. 6 here.
Four New SpaceX Crew-5 Members Get Up to Speed With Space Station Life
On Friday, the 11 crew members now living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a short day following Thursday’s arrival of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The eight astronauts and three cosmonauts had a long night after the docking of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance crew ship. Now the four...
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aborts double-satellite launch at last minute
A veteran SpaceX rocket poised to make its 14th flight aborted its launch attempt less than one minute before liftoff on Thursday (Oct. 6).
