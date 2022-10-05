ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists, 3 from NC, invited to compete at Augusta National Golf Club

By Mike Lepp
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIOjq_0iN3c8Rv00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, 2023, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2023 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded nine returning competitors. The returning finalists are:

  • Jace Benson (2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah
  • Martha Kuwahara (2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill.
  • Natalie Martin (2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn.
  • Aadi Parmar (2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas
  • Luke Parsons (2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C.
  • Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y.
  • Paige Radebach (2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich.
  • Leo Saito (2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii
  • Keita Yobiko (2022 National Finalist), of West Covina, Calif.

2023 National Finalists

Girls 7-9

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Kylie Miller 110 Mayfield Ky. Scioto Country Club
Minlin Ou 127 Shelby N.C. Quail Hollow Club
Hazel Hegstrom 91 Providence R.I. TPC Boston
Angelina Chang 106 Aurora Ontario Oak Hill Country Club
Anna Midyett 121 Bennington Neb. Castle Pines Golf Club
Emily Nguyen 98 Richland Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Ashley Kim 110 Cerritos Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Adalyn Lupton 99 Waunakee Wis. Medinah Country Club
Allie Stevens 72 Austin Texas Champions Golf Club
Larissa Wheelless 140 Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 10-11

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Ava Gilbart 113 Toronto Ontario Scioto Country Club
Ada Inderlied 119 Virginia Beach Va. Quail Hollow Club
Alexandra Phung 127 Forest Hills N.Y. TPC Boston
Adelyn Rosado 108 Cary N.C. Oak Hill Country Club
Natalie Martin 114 Park Rapids Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club
Caroline Cui 140 Redwood City Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Hana McGarry 131 San Diego Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Sophia Miller 134 Princeton Iowa Medinah Country Club
Viktoria Germain 127 Houston Texas Champions Golf Club
Lily Wachter 148 Saint Augustine Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 12-13

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Paige Radebach 118 Webberville Mich. Scioto Country Club
Narah Hope Kim 127 Duluth Ga. Quail Hollow Club
Maya Palanza Gaudin 115 East Falmouth Mass. TPC Boston
Macie Rasmussen 143 Chesapeake Va. Oak Hill Country Club
Reese Barry 133 Medina Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club
Ruihan (Kendria) Wang 165 Bellevue Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Maria Fernanda Giles 120 El Paso Texas Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Anna Bell 116 Poplar Bluff Mo. Medinah Country Club
Katelyn Davis 123 Argyle Texas Champions Golf Club
Leah Gram 129 Jupiter Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 14-15

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Lyla Hampton 160 Grosse Pointe Park Mich. Scioto Country Club
Grave Outhavong 147 Hampton Ga. Quail Hollow Club
Ava Taylor Estrella 130 Brookville N.Y. TPC Boston
Julianna Ishii 132 Cockeysville Md. Oak Hill Country Club
Saydie Wagner 154 Alpine Utah Castle Pines Golf Club
Ha Young Chang 157 Surrey British Columbia Pebble Beach Golf Links
Emma Bush 128 Poway Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Martha Kuwahara 165 Northbrook Ill. Medinah Country Club
Audrey Mcintyre 131 Lakeway Texas Champions Golf Club
Jolie Pastorick 143 Sarasota Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 7-9

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Maxwell Lattavo 130 Chillicothe Ohio Scioto Country Club
Knox Mason 115 Portland Tenn. Quail Hollow Club
Reid Meyers 94 Kensington Conn. TPC Boston
Ezekiel Wong 107 Markham Ontario Oak Hill Country Club
Jacob Eagan 144 Castle Rock Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club
Carter Cline 123 Sammamish Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Koehn Kuenzler 104 Cortez Colo. Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Emory Munoz 130 Lockport Ill. Medinah Country Club
Wesley Powers 122 Friendswood Texas Champions Golf Club
Alfred Carmenate 135 Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 10-11

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Robert Melendez 135 Ann Arbor Mich. Scioto Country Club
Hudson Justus 134 Gainesville Ga. Quail Hollow Club
Adam Silverman 77 Ashland Mass. TPC Boston
Logan McGinn 131 South Williamsport Penn. Oak Hill Country Club
Brady Shaw 159 Pueblo Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club
Jairo Sanchez-Godinez 155 Everett Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Neal Manutai 131 Laie Hawaii Desert Mountain – Outlaw
William Comiskey 134 Hinsdale Ill. Medinah Country Club
Beckett McLaughlin 133 Austin Texas Champions Golf Club
Daniel Barcenas 151 Weston Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 12-13

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Harrison Young 155 Springfield Ohio Scioto Country Club
Slater Meade 164 North Wilkesboro N.C. Quail Hollow Club
Aarav Lavu 126 Wellesley Mass. TPC Boston
Dawson Lew 134 Toronto Ontario Oak Hill Country Club
Charlie Haney 154 Manhattan Kan. Castle Pines Golf Club
Jace Benson 156 Morgan Utah Pebble Beach Golf Links
Leo Saito 150 Hilo Hawaii Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Ben Patel 150 North Aurora Ill. Medinah Country Club
Carson James 121 Prosper Texas Champions Golf Club
Carson Perry 142 Port Orange Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 14-15

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL
Elijah Lemmon 158 McCordsville Ind. Scioto Country Club
Jake Sheffield 161 Knoxville Tenn. Quail Hollow Club
Jacob Olearczyk 155 Barneveld N.Y. TPC Boston
Joseph Morinelli 161 Crozet Va. Oak Hill Country Club
Sander Ohe 179 Edina Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club
Kyler Heath 163 Hillsborough Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Keita Yobiko 160 West Covina Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Alex Kim 165 Brookfield Wis. Medinah Country Club
Aadi Parmar 104 Selma Texas Champions Golf Club
Luke Parsons 156 Salley S.C. The Bear’s Club
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List

CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
TRAVEL
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Beach Golf#Scioto Country Club#Shelby N C#Castle Pines Golf Club#Pebble Beach Golf Links
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
recordpatriot.com

How Black troops lost out in bid to sever Army post's Confederate ties

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In the waning days of his presidency, Dwight D. Eisenhower addressed a formation of troops at the Army post here, making a brief stop while en route to the city's other garrison: Augusta National. "I have long been wanting to visit Fort Gordon," the celebrated general said, thanking them for supporting more than two dozen of his golf outings through two terms in the White House.
AUGUSTA, GA
WNCT

Lenior County businesses added to Rural Rise NC project

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall launched a unique pilot project late last year to connect new businesses with mentors, business counselors, and funding opportunities located locally and elsewhere. Lenoir County is being added to this initiative and new business creators will begin receiving these county-specific communications beginning next month. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy