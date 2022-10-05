Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists, 3 from NC, invited to compete at Augusta National Golf Club
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, 2023, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.
Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2023 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded nine returning competitors. The returning finalists are:
- Jace Benson (2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah
- Martha Kuwahara (2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill.
- Natalie Martin (2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn.
- Aadi Parmar (2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas
- Luke Parsons (2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C.
- Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y.
- Paige Radebach (2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich.
- Leo Saito (2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii
- Keita Yobiko (2022 National Finalist), of West Covina, Calif.
2023 National Finalists
Girls 7-9
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Kylie Miller
|110
|Mayfield
|Ky.
|Scioto Country Club
|Minlin Ou
|127
|Shelby
|N.C.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Hazel Hegstrom
|91
|Providence
|R.I.
|TPC Boston
|Angelina Chang
|106
|Aurora
|Ontario
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Anna Midyett
|121
|Bennington
|Neb.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Emily Nguyen
|98
|Richland
|Wash.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Ashley Kim
|110
|Cerritos
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Adalyn Lupton
|99
|Waunakee
|Wis.
|Medinah Country Club
|Allie Stevens
|72
|Austin
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Larissa Wheelless
|140
|Miami
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Girls 10-11
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Ava Gilbart
|113
|Toronto
|Ontario
|Scioto Country Club
|Ada Inderlied
|119
|Virginia Beach
|Va.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Alexandra Phung
|127
|Forest Hills
|N.Y.
|TPC Boston
|Adelyn Rosado
|108
|Cary
|N.C.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Natalie Martin
|114
|Park Rapids
|Minn.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Caroline Cui
|140
|Redwood City
|Calif.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Hana McGarry
|131
|San Diego
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Sophia Miller
|134
|Princeton
|Iowa
|Medinah Country Club
|Viktoria Germain
|127
|Houston
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Lily Wachter
|148
|Saint Augustine
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Girls 12-13
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Paige Radebach
|118
|Webberville
|Mich.
|Scioto Country Club
|Narah Hope Kim
|127
|Duluth
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Maya Palanza Gaudin
|115
|East Falmouth
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Macie Rasmussen
|143
|Chesapeake
|Va.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Reese Barry
|133
|Medina
|Minn.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Ruihan (Kendria) Wang
|165
|Bellevue
|Wash.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Maria Fernanda Giles
|120
|El Paso
|Texas
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Anna Bell
|116
|Poplar Bluff
|Mo.
|Medinah Country Club
|Katelyn Davis
|123
|Argyle
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Leah Gram
|129
|Jupiter
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Girls 14-15
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Lyla Hampton
|160
|Grosse Pointe Park
|Mich.
|Scioto Country Club
|Grave Outhavong
|147
|Hampton
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Ava Taylor Estrella
|130
|Brookville
|N.Y.
|TPC Boston
|Julianna Ishii
|132
|Cockeysville
|Md.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Saydie Wagner
|154
|Alpine
|Utah
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Ha Young Chang
|157
|Surrey
|British Columbia
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Emma Bush
|128
|Poway
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Martha Kuwahara
|165
|Northbrook
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Audrey Mcintyre
|131
|Lakeway
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Jolie Pastorick
|143
|Sarasota
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Boys 7-9
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Maxwell Lattavo
|130
|Chillicothe
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Knox Mason
|115
|Portland
|Tenn.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Reid Meyers
|94
|Kensington
|Conn.
|TPC Boston
|Ezekiel Wong
|107
|Markham
|Ontario
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Jacob Eagan
|144
|Castle Rock
|Colo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Carter Cline
|123
|Sammamish
|Wash.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Koehn Kuenzler
|104
|Cortez
|Colo.
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Emory Munoz
|130
|Lockport
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Wesley Powers
|122
|Friendswood
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Alfred Carmenate
|135
|Miami
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Boys 10-11
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Robert Melendez
|135
|Ann Arbor
|Mich.
|Scioto Country Club
|Hudson Justus
|134
|Gainesville
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Adam Silverman
|77
|Ashland
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Logan McGinn
|131
|South Williamsport
|Penn.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Brady Shaw
|159
|Pueblo
|Colo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Jairo Sanchez-Godinez
|155
|Everett
|Wash.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Neal Manutai
|131
|Laie
|Hawaii
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|William Comiskey
|134
|Hinsdale
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Beckett McLaughlin
|133
|Austin
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Daniel Barcenas
|151
|Weston
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Boys 12-13
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Harrison Young
|155
|Springfield
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Slater Meade
|164
|North Wilkesboro
|N.C.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Aarav Lavu
|126
|Wellesley
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Dawson Lew
|134
|Toronto
|Ontario
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Charlie Haney
|154
|Manhattan
|Kan.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Jace Benson
|156
|Morgan
|Utah
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Leo Saito
|150
|Hilo
|Hawaii
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Ben Patel
|150
|North Aurora
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Carson James
|121
|Prosper
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Carson Perry
|142
|Port Orange
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
Boys 14-15
|NAME
|POINTS
|CITY
|STATE/PROVINCE
|REGIONAL
|Elijah Lemmon
|158
|McCordsville
|Ind.
|Scioto Country Club
|Jake Sheffield
|161
|Knoxville
|Tenn.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Jacob Olearczyk
|155
|Barneveld
|N.Y.
|TPC Boston
|Joseph Morinelli
|161
|Crozet
|Va.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Sander Ohe
|179
|Edina
|Minn.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Kyler Heath
|163
|Hillsborough
|Calif.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Keita Yobiko
|160
|West Covina
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain – Outlaw
|Alex Kim
|165
|Brookfield
|Wis.
|Medinah Country Club
|Aadi Parmar
|104
|Selma
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Luke Parsons
|156
|Salley
|S.C.
|The Bear’s Club
