Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Last week, Amazon announced its second Prime Day event of the year, the Prime Early Access sale, which will be taking place on 11th-12th October. Not one to be outdone, Walmart has recently announced that it will be running its ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event in the same week.

Starting on 10th October 2022, the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event is giving customers the opportunity to shop for the best deals in advance of Black Friday and the festive season. According to Walmart, the deals will be across a wide range of products and brands, including Rollbacks on electronics, fashion, toys, homeware and much more, in store and online.

While the Prime Early Access sale is running for two days, Walmart has done one better by holding its event from 10th-13th October, giving Walmart shoppers 3 days to take advantage of low prices sitewide.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Black Friday sales over a month away, many retailers like Amazon and Walmart are slashing their prices, so people can start their Christmas shopping early, in response to the cost of living crisis. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still expected to be huge this year, but if you’re panicking about affording Christmas, the Prime Early Access sale and the Walmart 'Rollbacks & More’ savings event is the best way to get your gift buying done early.

The main difference between next week’s sales from Amazon and Walmart is that the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members only. So, to shop the Prime Day 2 sale next week, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime account to do so. For the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event, you can shop the sale without having to be a Walmart+ member.

The official Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event isn’t live until 10th October but shoppers can already shop thousands of Rollbacks offers right now. Currently at Walmart, shoppers can get half price toys , low prices on tech, home and garden furniture and fashion, plus up to 65% on flash picks .

How to get a free Walmart+ account for the Walmart October sale

As we mentioned previously, you don’t have to have a Walmart+ membership to shop the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event. However, if you’re a regular Walmart shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an account for special offers and exclusive discounts.

Walmart+ is a paid subscription service which offers members exclusive Walmart benefits, including free shipping, low prices on fuel, rewards points and free Paramount+ membership. Alongside all these benefits, Walmart+ allows its members to shop special events and promotions early before anyone else, including sales like Black Friday and new product releases.

Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or an annual fee of $98 a year. If you’re a new Walmart+ member, you can sign up and get a free 30-day trial. So, if you want early access to Walmart deals during Black Friday or for this special Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event, sign up now and shop the sales for free.

