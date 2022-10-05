ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WRAL News

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local residents...
FORT MYERS, FL
WRAL News

Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study

RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
FOOD & DRINKS
WRAL News

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, ALA — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy. The plan saves Puerto Rico more than $3 billion in debt service payments,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds

PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee

WASHINGTON — The Navy’s Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report. Commanders did not...
CORONADO, CA
