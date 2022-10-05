Read full article on original website
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local residents...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, FLA. — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says
WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study
RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity...
Girl in the rum barrel: Old NC cemetery has grave of little girl who died at sea in 1700s
BEAUFORT, N.C. — Tucked away beneath the ancient oaks of the Old Burying Ground, a 300-year-old cemetery along the NC coast, is one of the most popular grave sites in the state: The Little Girl Buried in a Rum Keg. The little girl's name is not etched across her...
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, ALA — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy. The plan saves Puerto Rico more than $3 billion in debt service payments,...
Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office...
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released for 2022 season
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game will return this year after missing the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game pits some of the best seniors from the state of North Carolina against some of the best seniors from the state of South Carolina. The game...
More people, higher pay needed to help NC families get closure after a loved one's death
As North Carolina grows, the number of people who need autopsies is growing, too. But the number of workers to perform those autopsies is shrinking. Delays in getting death certificates in those cases can make it difficult for families to find closure or even arrange funerals or collect life insurance.
3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee
WASHINGTON — The Navy’s Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report. Commanders did not...
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
