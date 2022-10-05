The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will be a 26-man group split evenly between pitchers and position players. By all accounts, the team is down to finalizing a few decisions for their first playoff roster, and some of that is predicated on the health of Dustin May and Blake Treinen. With the position players, it appears Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are essentially vying for the final spot off the bench.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO