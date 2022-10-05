ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: For Clayton Kershaw, Being ‘Healthy At The Right Time’ Means Everything

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw making his final start before the postseason. Kershaw wound up tossing five innings, striking out nine, while allowing just one run on a solo homer. Despite a few hiccups that landed him on the 15-day injured list in 2022, Kershaw displayed a new version of himself that felt like a renaissance performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton Kershaw
Julio Urías
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Miguel Vargas, Hanser Alberto Likely Competing For Final Bench Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will be a 26-man group split evenly between pitchers and position players. By all accounts, the team is down to finalizing a few decisions for their first playoff roster, and some of that is predicated on the health of Dustin May and Blake Treinen. With the position players, it appears Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are essentially vying for the final spot off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Cleats Pay Tribute To Vin Scully

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourned and paid tribute to Vin Scully after he passed away in August, with manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner among those to reflect on the influence and significance the Hall of Fame broadcaster had on the organization. Scully has remained in the hearts...
LOS ANGELES, CA

