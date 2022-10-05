Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lets Austin Barnes Keep Record Setting Ball
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list on Wednesday
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: For Clayton Kershaw, Being ‘Healthy At The Right Time’ Means Everything
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw making his final start before the postseason. Kershaw wound up tossing five innings, striking out nine, while allowing just one run on a solo homer. Despite a few hiccups that landed him on the 15-day injured list in 2022, Kershaw displayed a new version of himself that felt like a renaissance performance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Who Poses a Bigger Threat in the NLDS According to the Fans?
Dodger fans seem much less worried about one of the teams.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Beau Burrows Added To 40-Man Roster, Jacob Amaya Transferred To 60-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows from Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled shortstop Jacob Amaya before placing him on the 60-day injured list. The move added Burrows to the 40-man roster, but the club immediately assigned him to Triple-A, where he has spent the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Mookie Betts Talks Bowling, Jackie Robinson Documentary, NLDS & More On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
With the Los Angeles Dodgers in the midst of off days before hosting Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Mookie Betts appeared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late-night talk show to discuss his passion for bowling, serving as a producer for a new Jackie Robinson documentary airing on Fox Sports 1, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Miguel Vargas, Hanser Alberto Likely Competing For Final Bench Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will be a 26-man group split evenly between pitchers and position players. By all accounts, the team is down to finalizing a few decisions for their first playoff roster, and some of that is predicated on the health of Dustin May and Blake Treinen. With the position players, it appears Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are essentially vying for the final spot off the bench.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Optimistic With Swing & Recovery From Neck Injury Heading Into NLDS
Chris Taylor was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the final five games of the regular season and manager Dave Roberts expressed initial concern he would not recover from a neck injury in time for the National League Division Series, but optimism has been on the rise. Taylor...
Angels GM Perry Minasian will look at 'opportunities' for team's roster in offseason
Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke with reporters Thursday, discussing the team's shortcomings and list of improvements needed for the 2023 season.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts ‘Very Grateful’ To Finish Season Without More Injuries
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the 2022 regular season against the Colorado Rockies and now turn their sights to the MLB postseason, where they are waiting to find out their National League Division Series opponent. Unlike the 2021 season when the Dodgers were in a battle for the NL West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton McCullough Among Candidate For New Kanas City Royals Manager
Los Angeles Dodgers front office members and coaches have become popular targets for other organizations, and Clayton McCullough is among those to have drawn interest over recent years. The 42-year-old first began working for the Dodgers as a Minor League coordinator until he was promoted to his current role as...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Cleats Pay Tribute To Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers mourned and paid tribute to Vin Scully after he passed away in August, with manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner among those to reflect on the influence and significance the Hall of Fame broadcaster had on the organization. Scully has remained in the hearts...
Comments / 0