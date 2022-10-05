ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Time Out New York

Rachael Ray shares her favorite NYC restaurants

Believe it or not, Rachael Ray has a tiny kitchen. "When I'm in my apartment in New York City, I have two tiny cupboards and very little cabinet space so I have to be clever," she says before offering some on-point tips for cooking efficiently in quintessential Manhattan homes, a bit of knowledge that comes in handy considering Ray's recent collaboration with Home Chef, the meal kit and food delivery company.
Distractify

The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think

With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Washington Examiner

Gay rom-com Bros reveals the insufferable narcissism of the woke Left

The governing premise of Billy Eichner’s new movie Bros is: “Love is not love.” This means, as Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber explains, that gay love is not the same as straight love: “That is a lie we had to make up to convince you idiots to treat us fairly.”
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Super rare four-bed apartment in NYC's Dakota building where John Lennon was murdered is listed for $11m - but buyer must meet approval of picky co-op board that turned down Madonna, Cher, A-Rod and Billy Joel

A gorgeous nine-bedroom apartment in New York City's exclusive Dakota building has been listed for $11.9 million, but buyers beware that even the most famous celebrities have been barred from getting a place in the building, including Madonna and Cher. The pre-war property features dazzling rooms of furnished wood and...
Time Out New York

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
Time Out New York

These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
Time Out New York

See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
Time Out New York

Believe it or not, New York raccoons are about to get vaccinated

In today’s local animal news: New York City raccoons are the subject of the latest vaccine drive to eradicate rabies. According to city officials, a total of 18 NYC animals have tested positive for the deadly virus—and not just raccoons. Two skunks in the Bronx were infected, as were a couple of bats and a cat on Staten Island. COVID-19, move away: rabies is back in town!
Time Out New York

The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Time Out New York

A brasserie inspired by power lunches is now open in NoMad

If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.
Time Out New York

The MTA’s subway sandwich is bad

Last week, newsreaders, sandwich-lovers and people with a pretty niche knowledge of workday meal spots said “OK?” when the MTA announced a collaboration with iconic Katz’s delicatessen and four-fifths of a chain called Alidoro that bills itself as “New York City’s Ultimate Lunch Flex.” It is a sandwich called “the 1904,” named after the year the first subway line opened to the public to commemorate the subway’s 118th anniversary, Oct. 27, 1904, according to a press release.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

