ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Dance Hall Doves

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HITf_0iN3Zr6c00

The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents the Dance Hall Doves on Sunday, October 9 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

The Dance Hall Doves feature two members of the Galesburg entertainment scene. Erin Glasnovich’s day job is Director of the Orpheum Theatre and is known for her guitar playing and soulful vocals as Sullivan’s Daughter. Corie “Cow” Weisenberger lends his musical talents to such bands as the Memphis Dives when he’s not working at Music Makers. The Dance Hall Doves’ music is a mix of bluegrass, folk, rock, oldies and original tunes.

Sunday’s performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person will help offset the cost of the performance.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs and the concert series takes its name from Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag,” published in 1927. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Dan Fogelberg - Native Son - A Staged Concert Celebrating Dan Fogelberg

Last Sunday afternoon I went to see a show at the Scottish Rite Theatre. It was a musical stage show celebrating Dan Fogelberg and I had seen a preview of it a couple of weeks ago at the Peoria Riverfront Museum and I really enjoyed it and was looking forward to the show.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Fall Break fun at the Rock Island Library

Anyone looking for free activities during the Rock Island/Milan school break should check out the Rock Island Public Library. They have events for everyone from October 10 – 15. Events at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road All ages can register to make a “It’s Halloween, Jack” pumpkin paper garland at the Southwest Branch on […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy ‘A Night in Holland’ with Gigi’s Playhouse

GiGi’s Playhouse presents “A Night in Holland Gala” on October 22 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The gala will feature a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing and live entertainment, chances to win various auction items, complimentary photo booths and more. The theme this year will feature the […]
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen

After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Sullivan, IL
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Galesburg, IL
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
aledotimesrecord.com

Remembering Bill Clark of Alexis, a super fan of stage and screen

GALESBURG — Sept. 22, 2022 marked a special day noted on the marquee of the Orpheum theater at 57 Kellogg street in downtown Galesburg is a reminder of the 100th birthday of William Oliver “Bill” Clark was a lifelong fan of the Orpheum. In 1932 the Orpheum...
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28

Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World

As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
MORTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

Someone in Macomb is Trying to Give Away Racing Pigeons

I admit I did a double-take when I first saw this, but it is not a mirage, it's real. Someone in Macomb is trying to give away racing pigeons. Yes, racing pigeons. I found this unique offering on the Free Stuff page on the Western Illinois Craigslist. It's a genuine offer of racing pigeons and no cost to you. Here's a picture to prove I'm not making this up.
MACOMB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Concert#The Orpheum Theatre#The Memphis Dives#Music Makers#The Dance Hall Doves#E Third St#Celia Godsil Family Fund#American#Nexstar Media Inc
theproxyreport.com

Tillman To Close in 2023

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
MACOMB, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Wear yellow, Iowa colors to honor young cancer patient

Charly Erpelding’s long fight with cancer is coming to an end. In a Facebook post from her family, they revealed that after a routine CT scan for the clinical trial in St. Louis, they learned that the chemo and experimental drug 18-year-old Charly was taking was not working. Her cancer has progressed significantly in a […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Time for Toys for Tots!

Registration is now underway for the annual Toys for Tots campaign and the last day to register is November 25. Children must be between six months (born by June 18, 2022) and 12 years old to register. Applications after this date will be considered if there are enough toys to support more families. Registration may […]
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander

Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
MONMOUTH, IL
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy