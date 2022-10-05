Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Dance Hall Doves

The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents the Dance Hall Doves on Sunday, October 9 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

The Dance Hall Doves feature two members of the Galesburg entertainment scene. Erin Glasnovich’s day job is Director of the Orpheum Theatre and is known for her guitar playing and soulful vocals as Sullivan’s Daughter. Corie “Cow” Weisenberger lends his musical talents to such bands as the Memphis Dives when he’s not working at Music Makers. The Dance Hall Doves’ music is a mix of bluegrass, folk, rock, oldies and original tunes.

Sunday’s performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person will help offset the cost of the performance.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs and the concert series takes its name from Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag,” published in 1927. For more information, click here .

