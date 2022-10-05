Read full article on original website
Editorial: Vote yes to extend Dorchester County's sales tax
When Dorchester County voters begin casting their ballots later this month and up until Nov. 8, one of the most important questions they will decide is whether to extend the county's 1% sales tax, which is scheduled to expire in 2024. We urge them to do just that, not only because the resulting revenue will pay for crucial repairs and expansions to many of the county's most congested roads but also because it will create the county's first local revenue stream for important conservation work.
Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
Berkeley County mailing out NEW Voter Registration Cards
The Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office is in the process of mailing out NEW voter registration cards to all registered Berkeley County voters. These new cards reflect redistricting changes that were approved earlier this year. To view the new maps, visit https://gis.berkeleycountysc.gov/samples.html. Voters are urged to check their...
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
Trio of co-working firms expanding in Charleston after pandemic shakes up office space
Co-working space once held a fraction of the office market, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended the office-worker segment of the commercial real estate industry. Now, a trio of office-sharing companies are setting up shop in the Charleston area to tap into the new working arrangement that's expected to balloon over the next decade.
Berkeley County to open 3 early voting locations this month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you registered to vote in the upcoming election this November? The clock is ticking. This is the last week to register in South Carolina. “If you’re doing it in person, the deadline is this Friday, October 7 – if you’re doing the process online or by email or by […]
Berkeley County To Hold In-House Job Fair Thursday
Berkeley County government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The post Berkeley County To Hold In-House Job Fair Thursday appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board
Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant
As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen
What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
Hurricane Ian spares Williamsburg County
The Category 1 storm that made landfall in Georgetown on Sept. 30 was much ado about nothing in Williamsburg County. “We did not have any major damage,” said Vivian Bufkin, the director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division. “We were prepared for it. We had everything in order....
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
