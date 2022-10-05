ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

They had happy families, comfortable homes and even maids - but now these Australian women are forced to live in their cars or hostels after they suddenly found themselves without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'

Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy