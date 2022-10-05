Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman reveals rituals, pre-game meetings with referees
Heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has already encountered the ups and downs only college football can provide during his first season as head coach. The Fighting Irish (2-2) opened the season with a two-score loss to Ohio State and then suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in Week 2. However, Freeman's squad has seemingly righted the ship in recent weeks, rattling off two-straight wins against Cal and North Carolina.
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Time to Schein: Do The Steelers Stand a Chance Against the Bills?
Adam Schein shares his expectations for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face off against the elite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this weekend.
Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football picked up a big road win against the reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears to open conference play last weekend, and now return to Boone Pickens Stadium for another test. The Cowboys play host to Texas Tech on Saturday with hopes of avoiding an upset defeat at the hands of the dangerous Red Raiders.
Attorney accused of throwing water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during game faces charges
CLEVELAND — An area attorney has been charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly threw a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium last month. Jeff Miller, of Rocky River, is accused of disorderly conduct by intoxication for his apparent actions during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
NFL・
Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams
Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
LSU's Brian Kelly takes ownership after 40-13 Tennessee loss: 'I have to coach better'
No. 8 Tennessee snapped No. 25 LSU’s four-game winning streak and handed Brian Kelly and the Tigers a 40-13 beatdown Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Bru McCoy (seven receptions, 140 yards) and Jalen Hyatt (four receptions, 63 yards, two touchdowns) had big days against the Tigers’ defense.
‘Proud of those guys’ – duo steps up at left tackle for Vols at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – After getting through the first four games of the season unscathed in terms of injuries, Tennessee’s offensive line dealt with the first test of its uncertain depth for Saturday’s game at LSU. Thanks to Jeremiah Crawford and Dayne Davis, the Vols passed it with flying colors. The two replacements rotated in the 40-13 win against the Tigers and you hardly would have known starter Gerald Mincey didn’t make the trip due to an injury picked up during the week.
Tennessee targets, commitments react to Vols’ impressive win at LSU
Several Tennessee targets and commitments weighed in on the eighth-ranked Vols’ 40-13 win at No. 25 LSU on Saturday.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2