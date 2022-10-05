Man accused of stealing logs from Clinton County property

UPDATE: This man has been identified.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Can you help sniff out an alleged trespasser and tree thief?

According to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the man pictured below trespassed on a property on South St. Clair Road in Victor Twp. on Sept. 12.

Courtesy: Clinton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Courtesy: Clinton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The man also allegedly cut down a walnut tree and stole two logs that were 14-feet long.

Officials say the man was driving an older white Ford pick-up that hauled a trailer with a Bobcat and the stolen logs on it.

“If you know who this person is, please contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the post concluded.

