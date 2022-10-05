ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Man accused of stealing logs from Clinton County property

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcl6R_0iN3YiIg00

UPDATE: This man has been identified.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Can you help sniff out an alleged trespasser and tree thief?

According to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the man pictured below trespassed on a property on South St. Clair Road in Victor Twp. on Sept. 12.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klN6W_0iN3YiIg00
    Courtesy: Clinton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7f2B_0iN3YiIg00
    Courtesy: Clinton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The man also allegedly cut down a walnut tree and stole two logs that were 14-feet long.

Officials say the man was driving an older white Ford pick-up that hauled a trailer with a Bobcat and the stolen logs on it.

“If you know who this person is, please contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the post concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 7

Related
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Clinton County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcat#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Auto thefts growing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It’s an issue that seems to have many people in Lansing on edge, auto theft. The Lansing Police Department has responded to several of these incidents so far in 2022. Early Tuesday morning, there was a shooting between police officers and a suspect in the...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy