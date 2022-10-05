ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten college football game vs. Northwestern on TV, livestream and radio

By Denis Dougherty, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmanl_0iN3YhPx00

Jim Leonhard will make his debut as Wisconsin interim head coach Saturday when the Badgers battle Northwestern.

Here's what you should know about the Big Ten West Division football game between the Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten), playing their first game since firing head coach Paul Chryst , and the Wildcats (1-4, 1-1) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

What time do the Wisconsin Badgers football team play?

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

What's the TV channel for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

Big Ten Network, also known as BTN.

What channel is the Big Ten Network?

On Spectrum, it's channel 63. On DirecTV it's 610 and on Dish network it's 439 if you subscribe to the "America's Top 120+" plan.

What's the radio station for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

AM-920 and FM-97.3 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here's more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network.

Can I livestream the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game?

Streaming is available on Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and fuboTV.

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football roster

Here is the Badgers roster .

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football schedule

Here is the Badgers schedule .

More: Jim Leonhard has defense in his DNA but understands Wisconsin's offense must be more consistent and proficient

More: 'A little bit of a scramble': Wisconsin's players and coaches have ridden an emotional roller coaster since Sunday

Contact Denis Dougherty at ddougherty@gannett.com .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten college football game vs. Northwestern on TV, livestream and radio

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies

Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Jim Leonhard parents on his debut as Wisconsin football coach

Jim Leonhard's parents, Don and Debbie, share their thoughts on their son becoming the Badgers interim football coach. They share their thoughts from Leonhard's childhood bedroom at their house in Tony. Locations. No one in Tony, Wisconsin, will be surprised to see Jim Leonhard succeed as UW’s football coach. They’ve...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Evanston, IL
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI has prediction for Wisconsin-Northwestern B1G West showdown in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for the Wisconsin-Northwestern game. This game will have a debut on the coaching side for the Badgers. Wisconsin fans will get to see how Jim Leonhard runs the show on Saturday. Leonhard is stepping in after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois was the final straw.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Paul Chryst
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#American Football#Northwestern On Tv#Wildcats#The Wisconsin Badgers#Btn#The Big Ten Network#The America#Uw#The Badger Sports Network#Hulu Live Tv
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Middleton restaurant going into Knoche’s butcher shop

Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side. “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu,” said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
MIDDLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheHorse.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy