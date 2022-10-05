ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids should never play outside alone, says Marc Klaas, father of girl who went missing in '93

 3 days ago

This week marks 20 years since the disappearance of Shawn Hornbeck, a St. Louis-area child who was abducted and missing for more than four years. Shawn's disappearance affected many families, with some parents getting stricter about their childrens' time spent outdoors.

KMOX's Michael Calhoun talked with Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly was abducted at knifepoint in 1993 and was later found strangled. He ended up founding the Klaas Kids Foundation to raise awareness of the issue. He told KMOX that around the time of Shawn and Polly's kidnappings, the country seemed to be in an epidemic of abductions.

"It just seemed like almost every day there was another case of another child disappearing, and then the Hornbeck situation just befuddled people," Klaas said. "I mean, this is a kid who was out riding his bike, and then he wasn't, and it was some months later when the other boy, Ben Ownsby, was was taken, and the conspiracy unraveled and they were rescued. I mean, it was a tremendous thing."

Klaas said that times have changed since it felt like a kid was going missing every day. He explained that rates of missing children have declined significantly in the past 20 years or so.

"A 54% decrease in missing child reports, means that instead of 2,200 children being reported to law enforcement per day, approximately 1,001 children are now reported to law enforcement per day," he said. "Well, that's great news."

He said part of what he thinks drove that decrease was media coverage of the issue, especially starting with his daughter Polly's kidnapping. He added that social media has also played a role in mobilizing search parties and helping draw attention to the problem.

Klaas had advice to share with parents on how to protect their kids, including getting kids cellphones because they're equipped with GPS. He also said to make sure kids are never outside alone, to always use the buddy system. And he had an important message:

"Kids have to understand that their bodies belong to them, and that no adult should be touching their bodies outside of their family," he said. "And I think that all kids need to know that kids should avoid dark streets and alleyways because danger could be lurking."

Hear more form Marc Klaas on the missing children epidemic of the 90s and how things are handled now:

