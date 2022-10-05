Reward offer increased in Upstate murder case

An increase has been announced in the reward money for information on an Upstate murder from earlier this year. As we previously reported, Lennard Lyles III died after being shot on Oliver Street in Spartanburg, in the early morning hours of August 28th.

Witnesses told Investigators that Lyles was speaking to another man when multiple shots were fired. Last month, a five thousand dollar reward was offered for info leading to an arrest in the case. On Wednesday morning an additional five grand was offered, bringing the reward to a total of ten thousand dollars.

The Spartanburg Police Department says, they have not yet been able to identify a suspect. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Spartanburg PD or Crime Stoppers at 888-Crime-SC.