ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Reward offer increased in Upstate murder case

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8h2Y_0iN3Y2VX00

An increase has been announced in the reward money for information on an Upstate murder from earlier this year. As we previously reported, Lennard Lyles III died after being shot on Oliver Street in Spartanburg, in the early morning hours of August 28th.

Witnesses told Investigators that Lyles was speaking to another man when multiple shots were fired. Last month, a five thousand dollar reward was offered for info leading to an arrest in the case. On Wednesday morning an additional five grand was offered, bringing the reward to a total of ten thousand dollars.

The Spartanburg Police Department says, they have not yet been able to identify a suspect. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Spartanburg PD or Crime Stoppers at 888-Crime-SC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOREST CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Upstate#Violent Crime
The Post and Courier

Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies offer reward for inmate that escaped in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from the detention center. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night. 44-year-old David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy