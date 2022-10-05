Police searching for Uniontown woman missing since last month

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing for a week and a half.

Troopers out of the Uniontown Station say 26-year old Keisha Hottinger has been missing since September 25.

Hottinger is described as a white female, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Tidholm at 724-439-7111. You can also file a tip online .