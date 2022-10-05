Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief built a $500 million stake in Twitter as he expected Musk to ultimately buy the social media company.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields.
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
In the past, Elon Musk has been loath to back down from a court battle, but in this case Twitter was going to win and wouldn't cave.
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist
These high-flying stocks are defying the bear market.
Rivian jumps after the EV maker says 3rd-quarter deliveries surged 47% and that it's on track to produce 25,000 cars in 2022
Rivian stock surged 12% on Tuesday after the EV maker reiterated its full-year production guidance of 25,000 vehicles. Rivian said it delivered 6,584 vehicles to customers in the third quarter, representing a 47% increase from the prior quarter. Shares of Rivian are still in recovery mode after shedding more than...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer.
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
With a net worth of $238 billion, Elon Musk knows a thing or two about making money. But Dogecoin's hype-driven rally has faded -- and it is unclear whether it is ever coming back.
Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.
With stock prices plummeting, is now really the right time to invest?
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today
Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well.
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business.
The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
When there's panic on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for patient investors.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States.
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Trading Tesla and Twitter Now That Musk's Deal is Back On
Twitter (TWTR) shares are back in the headlines as news continues to swirl around Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who is now going through with the $44 billion deal to acquire the company. As noted several months ago, Musk formally proposed to buy the company for $54.20 a share. While...
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
