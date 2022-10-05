ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?

With a net worth of $238 billion, Elon Musk knows a thing or two about making money. But Dogecoin's hype-driven rally has faded -- and it is unclear whether it is ever coming back. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today

Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Trading Tesla and Twitter Now That Musk's Deal is Back On

Twitter (TWTR) shares are back in the headlines as news continues to swirl around Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who is now going through with the $44 billion deal to acquire the company. As noted several months ago, Musk formally proposed to buy the company for $54.20 a share. While...
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
