Democrat Matthew Kilboy hopes to topple GOP Rep. Dave Joyce in Ohio’s 14th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues

What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
Tim Ryan’s visit puts marijuana on campaign table
Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan was in Youngstown on Monday. His visit brought to the forefront a topic not discussed much during the campaign -- marijuana.
3 Ohio judicial candidates accused of breaking code, sharing abortion opinions
Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates and nonpartisan lawyers of lacking impartiality after the candidates shared their thoughts on abortion.
Donald Trump Jr. visits Ohio to rally GOP voters behind J.D. Vance in Senate race
Donald Trump Jr. swept into Ohio Wednesday as the competitive U.S. Senate race enters its final stretch, urging Republican voters to line up behind J.D. Vance while castigating his Democratic opponent. The pair toured the state just weeks after former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown to boost Vance and other...
Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
Rep. Shontel Brown joins nationally known Democratic leaders to drum up support at Saturday campaign event in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an election when turnout of reliable supporters looms large, national, state and local Democratic politicians turned to one of the safest Democratic congressional districts to drum up enthusiasm Saturday, exactly one month before the Nov. 8 election. Rep. Shontel Brown, who is running for re-election...
Ohioans need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know
If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC reserves millions in airtime in Ohio, other key states
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump's newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday in Nevada, Georgia...
Bride Rose Sweeney for the Ohio House 16th District: endorsement editorial
A federal court panel’s imposition for this year’s elections of a redrawn state legislative map that the Ohio Supreme Court had already found to be unconstitutional has shuffled the deck for incumbents, too -- including state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney. The 30-year-old’s first four years in the Ohio House saw her rocket up in influence, serving for a time as minority leader of the Ohio House. She’s also ranking Democrat on the powerful Finance Committee.
Republicans had higher death rate than Democrats during pandemic: Study
Republicans suffered from a significantly higher COVID-19 excess death rate during the pandemic than Democrats, according to a new study. For much of the early phase of the pandemic, voters from the two parties endured a somewhat comparable excess death rate, with Republicans sustaining about 22% higher excess deaths. However, when the pandemic shifted into the vaccine phase, a much more drastic dichotomy between the two parties emerged, with Republicans sustaining 76% more excess deaths than Democrats, the study found.
Local groups react after Judge blocks Ohio abortion law as lawsuit continues
Both Women's March Cleveland and Right to Life of Northeast Ohio reacted after a Hamilton County Court Judge granted a preliminary injunction to keep Ohio’s abortion ban blocked indefinitely.
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
A judge has permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio as a state constitutional challenge proceeds.
Ohio bill would allow vets to teach without background in education
A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without having a background in education is leaving veterans and educators concerned.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Steve Dackin, one-time Ohio schools superintendent, signs settlement agreement for ethics violations, avoids criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steve Dackin, who spent 11 days as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction before resigning amid an ethics investigation, signed a settlement with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the agency announced Friday afternoon. Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Ethics Commission will not refer its...
