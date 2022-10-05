Democrat Matthew Kilboy hopes to topple GOP Rep. Dave Joyce in Ohio’s 14th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues

Republicans suffered from a significantly higher COVID-19 excess death rate during the pandemic than Democrats, according to a new study. For much of the early phase of the pandemic, voters from the two parties endured a somewhat comparable excess death rate, with Republicans sustaining about 22% higher excess deaths. However, when the pandemic shifted into the vaccine phase, a much more drastic dichotomy between the two parties emerged, with Republicans sustaining 76% more excess deaths than Democrats, the study found.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO