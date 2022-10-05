ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Democrat Matthew Kilboy hopes to topple GOP Rep. Dave Joyce in Ohio’s 14th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

relay
3d ago

It’ll never happen thanks to the socialist Democrats and Joe Biden gas prices are on the rise again. Inflation is the worst it’s been in 40 years and people are tired of it

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OH
Government
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Geauga County, OH
County
Lake County, OH
State
Washington State
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Ohioans need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Cleveland.com

Bride Rose Sweeney for the Ohio House 16th District: endorsement editorial

A federal court panel’s imposition for this year’s elections of a redrawn state legislative map that the Ohio Supreme Court had already found to be unconstitutional has shuffled the deck for incumbents, too -- including state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney. The 30-year-old’s first four years in the Ohio House saw her rocket up in influence, serving for a time as minority leader of the Ohio House. She’s also ranking Democrat on the powerful Finance Committee.
OHIO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans had higher death rate than Democrats during pandemic: Study

Republicans suffered from a significantly higher COVID-19 excess death rate during the pandemic than Democrats, according to a new study. For much of the early phase of the pandemic, voters from the two parties endured a somewhat comparable excess death rate, with Republicans sustaining about 22% higher excess deaths. However, when the pandemic shifted into the vaccine phase, a much more drastic dichotomy between the two parties emerged, with Republicans sustaining 76% more excess deaths than Democrats, the study found.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Democrats#Police Misconduct#U S Department Of Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#U S Navy#Republicans#Great Lakes Task Force
thecentersquare.com

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy