Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Police: Palmyra man, woman investigated for possessing burglary items, ID theft
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Charges are pending against a Palmyra man and woman following a several week investigation into items recovered from burglaries and identity thefts, according to the Palmyra Police Department. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, officers and members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search...
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
muddyrivernews.com
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
muddyrivernews.com
Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
khqa.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
RELATED PEOPLE
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Pen City Current
Task force gets FM woman on felony, other drug charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Felony and Misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig age 38, of Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested on 9/28/22 in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
wlds.com
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
2 Shelbina men injured in head-on crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — Two northeast Missouri men were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Shelby County. It happened at 3 p.m. on Shelby County Road 353 south of Salt River bridge. State troopers say a car and an SUV struck each other head-on on the gravel...
khqa.com
Adams Electric employees compete in Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Line workers from Adams Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, Sept. 28 participated in a friendly competition that puts their skills to the test in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo. Fourteen teams from 12 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land...
khqa.com
QPL's public use computers available again
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public computers at the Quincy Public Library are once again available to use. That also means the public can fax, print, and scan documents. A public copier that has faxing capabilities is available in the library lobby, and the printing machine is in the reference department. Additionally, the document station near the library's "ASK HERE" desk provides a convenient way to scan, save, or send documents.
khqa.com
'Moon Over Macomb' returns October 15
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Fall is here and that means the return of Moon Over Macomb. The family-friendly event is on Saturday, October 15 in Historic Downtown Macomb. This event has it all including a Farmer’s Market, a costume parade for kids and pets, ghost pom-pom popper craft, a dog and cat toys glow stick activity, a pumpkin pie in a bag activity, children books, WIU Community School Music String Ensemble at the Macomb Arts Center, drop in craft and book readings at the Macomb Public Library, make your own corn husk doll activity with the Western Illinois Museum, and the horse drawn trolley rides.
Comments / 0