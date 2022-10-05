Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
BREAKING: Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse expected to resign
(Washington D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign and step down from his position in the United State Senate. Sasse is reportedly departing the Senate to pursue an opportunity leading a major institute of higher learning as their next president. Politico reports that Sasse will serve as the next president of the University of Florida.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
iheart.com
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
Comments / 0