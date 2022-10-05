ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
huroninsider.com

Marker to be dedicated for sailor who washed ashore over 200 years ago, early Erie County settler

HURON – The Erie County Historical Society is dedicating a marker in the eastern part of the county, and the public is invited. More than 200 years ago, on a quiet beach in eastern Erie County, the body of a sailor washed ashore shortly after the Battle of Lake Erie. The sailor was buried at Oak Bluff Cemetery, on the property of early settler Almon Ruggles, who led the survey teams that divided the Firelands section of the Connecticut Western Reserve into townships.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Erie County, OH
Government
City
Sandusky, OH
County
Erie County, OH
Erie County, OH
Health
Sandusky, OH
Government
City
Vermilion, OH
Sandusky, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Health Care#Emergency Management#Disaster Preparedness
13abc.com

Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

BP refinery fire affects gas prices in Cleveland

OREGON, Ohio — The BP refinery near Toledo could be shut down for months following a deadly fire in September. De Haan said a bigger factor is a fire at another BP refinery in Indiana in August. “I don’t expect once things go back to normal at the refinery...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
13abc.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Todd Enderle

Todd L. Enderle, 62, residing in Milan, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center as the result from an automobile accident. Todd was born on August 18, 1960 in Sandusky, OH to E. Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” S. (Sartor) Enderle. Todd graduated from...
MILAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy