HURON – The Erie County Historical Society is dedicating a marker in the eastern part of the county, and the public is invited. More than 200 years ago, on a quiet beach in eastern Erie County, the body of a sailor washed ashore shortly after the Battle of Lake Erie. The sailor was buried at Oak Bluff Cemetery, on the property of early settler Almon Ruggles, who led the survey teams that divided the Firelands section of the Connecticut Western Reserve into townships.

