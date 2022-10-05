ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial begins in Spain over 2013 train crash that killed 80

By Raquel Redondo
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isCo0_0iN3UQn000

MADRID — (AP) — A trial opened Wednesday in Spain over a 2013 train derailment that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 others, amid tensions at the court entrance between victims and one of the defendants.

The driver of the long-distance train that crashed against a concrete wall near Spain's northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela and a former railway security director are accused of professional negligence.

Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences if driver Francisco José Garzón and Andrés Cortabitarte, a former security director at state-owned rail infrastructure company ADIF, are convicted of bearing responsibility for the deaths and injuries.

Cortabitarte entered the court through a back door to avoid facing reporters and victims of the crash demonstrating in the front of the building. A protester punched him in the bank when Cortabitarte later left through the front door. court.

Spanish national television aired video footage that showed demonstrators screaming insults at him.

An investigation of the July 24, 2013 derailment showed the train was traveling 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks. The probe also revealed the driver answered a phone call from the conductor just seconds before the crash.

The driver's lawyer, Manuel Prieto, told reporters Wednesday that missing signposts on the stretch of railway line where the accident occurred and other inadequate safety measures triggered the derailment, not the phone call.

ADIF confirmed days after the crash that an automatic braking program was installed on most of the track leading from Madrid north to Santiago de Compostela but the coverage stopped 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of the accident site, placing a greater burden on the driver.

A group representing victims of the crash, the Alvia 04155 Victims Platform, said it expected the trial to show that ADIF bore more responsibility for the derailment than the driver.

“The only way, unfortunately, for it not to happen again is for ADIF to be convicted," platform spokesman Jesús Dominguez told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper.

The association also said it had taken too long for the case to come to trial.

“Some of the victims and relatives have died over the years. For them, there will never be justice and unfortunately nothing can be done," the group said in a statement reported by Spanish state news agency EFE.

The trial is expected to last several months and feature 669 witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Chile: Easter Island fire damages some statues

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — A fire that ripped through part of Chile's Easter Island this week has caused permanent damage to some of its iconic carved stone figures known as moai, authorities said. The high temperature of the forest fire accelerated the process through which the stone...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Adif#Spanish
960 The Ref

Tropical Storm Julia strengthens as it heads for Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph (110 kph) Saturday afternoon, the U.S. National...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. Montenegro's 10th pride event was dubbed “No more buts," reflecting demands that more be done...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman's death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Thousands of chanting, singing people held a solidarity demonstration Saturday in The Hague in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt

BERLIN — (AP) — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
960 The Ref

37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage

BANGKOK — (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy