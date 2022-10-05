ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times

ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant

Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - A new Mexican restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony as Mi Placita Mexico Clasico opens its doors on Wednesday. The restaurant is located 1726 East Riverside Blvd. It replaces what many of us formerly knew as the Riverside Family Restaurant. The restaurant serves Mexican food...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved

Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Your First Chance to Eat One of Best Fall Snacks in Illinois, Cider Donut Sundae

The original Cider Donut Sundae is back, but not forever. In fact, it will only be available on just two different dates in October. Don't miss these. In 2020, when I first shared some thoughts about this Cherry Valley, Illinois business, I wrote of their incredible gift. It is a life well-lived if you are close to a human being that does incredible things in a kitchen with food. Who is the person you're close with that creates foods so delicious that eating it feels like you've been given a gift?
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October

Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Student was body-slammed by police officer; family says school, police tried to cover it up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A family is fighting for answers and justice after a police officer slammed their teenage son to the ground in his high school.Parris Moore suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.Parris was just two weeks into his freshman year at Auburn High School in Rockford last year. He had left his classroom and was wandering the hallway when this incident began. His grandmother, Diane Morgan, got a call to get to the school."I got out of the truck. I entered the school," Morgan said. "The officer approached me and informed me that there was a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
ORANGEVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway

Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford

Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL

