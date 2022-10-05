Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.
rockrivercurrent.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
WIFR
Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant
Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - A new Mexican restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony as Mi Placita Mexico Clasico opens its doors on Wednesday. The restaurant is located 1726 East Riverside Blvd. It replaces what many of us formerly knew as the Riverside Family Restaurant. The restaurant serves Mexican food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved
Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Your First Chance to Eat One of Best Fall Snacks in Illinois, Cider Donut Sundae
The original Cider Donut Sundae is back, but not forever. In fact, it will only be available on just two different dates in October. Don't miss these. In 2020, when I first shared some thoughts about this Cherry Valley, Illinois business, I wrote of their incredible gift. It is a life well-lived if you are close to a human being that does incredible things in a kitchen with food. Who is the person you're close with that creates foods so delicious that eating it feels like you've been given a gift?
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 List of Free Trunk or Treats In Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin
The Halloween season is finally here, and if you don't have your kids' costumes ready to roll yet, get on it, because a whole bunch of free trunk-or-treating fun begins this weekend in the Stateline area!. Get the Biggest Bang For Your Costume Bucks. I have always loved Halloween, and...
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Rockford shoppers are paying a lot more for these grocery items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers are feeling the squeeze, as prices on some grocery items have doubled over the last year. Shoppers say prices on just about everything they see on Rockford-area shelves have gone up but things like soft drinks, meat, eggs, and snack foods are really putting big dents in wallets across the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Student was body-slammed by police officer; family says school, police tried to cover it up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A family is fighting for answers and justice after a police officer slammed their teenage son to the ground in his high school.Parris Moore suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.Parris was just two weeks into his freshman year at Auburn High School in Rockford last year. He had left his classroom and was wandering the hallway when this incident began. His grandmother, Diane Morgan, got a call to get to the school."I got out of the truck. I entered the school," Morgan said. "The officer approached me and informed me that there was a...
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
WIFR
Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Comments / 0