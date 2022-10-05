Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Area football: Knoxville, ROWVA/Williamsfield get 5th wins; Galesburg falls
GALESBURG — Knoxville and ROWVA/Williamsfield became eligible for Illinois High School Association playoff spots on Friday by grabbing their fifth victories of the season. Knoxville blanked Carthage 34-0 to improve to 5-2 for the season and ROWVA/Williamsfield rose to 5-2 by dominating United 34-6. For Knoxville, it will be...
aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth-Roseville plays Orion-Sherrard to tie, move to 11-5-4 on the season
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth-Roseville Titans and Orion-Sherrard United battled to a 3-3 tie Tuesday afternoon in a seesaw affair at Pattee Fields. The host Titans got off to a great start in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference game, netting the game’s first two goals. Ozzie Carmona volleyed home a first-touch shot off a Bawi Thang cross in the 12th minute. Later in the half, Bruntsh Bolese stole a ball from Orion-Sherrard in the box and knocked it past the goalie with a left-footed shot to the near post.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
973rivercountry.com
Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.
Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth College's Stockdale Center heavily damaged by fire Thursday
MONMOUTH — Heavy fire damage was reported at the Stockdale Center at Monmouth College Thursday, according to the Monmouth Fire Department. At at 1:56 p.m. Thursday firefighters responded to 318 North 9th Street at the Monmouth College Stockdale Center, for an activated fire alarm with smoke being reported inside the building.
aledotimesrecord.com
Remembering Bill Clark of Alexis, a super fan of stage and screen
GALESBURG — Sept. 22, 2022 marked a special day noted on the marquee of the Orpheum theater at 57 Kellogg street in downtown Galesburg is a reminder of the 100th birthday of William Oliver “Bill” Clark was a lifelong fan of the Orpheum. In 1932 the Orpheum...
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
ourquadcities.com
Dead Poets Espresso | Moline Centre
Charles Lahl was in the studio to talk about how his cozy little coffee shop is perfect to sit, sip, and slow down a little.
aledotimesrecord.com
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate's forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will...
aledotimesrecord.com
John Hallwas: Local history and our sense of community
The Archives and Special Collections unit at Western Illinois University’s library will soon be hosting a get-together of county historical society leaders from throughout this region of the state, and I’ll be speaking to them about issues related to their efforts for historical awareness and understanding. One central issue is the problem of fading community in our time.
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sterling at I-74 reopens after crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northbound Sterling Avenue is reopened at I-74 after a car crash. The crash involved two vehicles. One failed to yield in the intersection at approximately 3 p.m., which caused the crash. No major injuries were reported. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
