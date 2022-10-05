ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display may close after neighbor complains

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgTmZ_0iN3T2yG00

The family whose Halloween decorations turned their lives upside down after going viral are now trying to come to an agreement to keep the decor hanging around.

The display includes a figure of “Stranger Things” character Max Mayfield suspended mid-air as the actress, Sadie Sink, did on the popular Netflix show.

The floating mannequin has many wondering how it was done without apparent strings or supports.

A video of the display has had more than 14 million views on TikTok.

Aubrey Appel, whose family put up the “Stranger Things” tribute, told WLS they thought everyone was fine with the display, but since it went viral, a neighbor has complained because the neighborhood has had so much attention.

Appel said the neighbor claims the display is endangering children in the community and making houses the targets of potential home invasions, WLS reported.

Over the weekend, the family, which runs the Facebook page, HorrorProps, said they were going to tear the display down, but now are working with leaders in Plainfield, Illinois, to come up with a way to potentially keep the display alive. However, they’ve asked that people stay away, for now, to “let the dust settle,” WMAQ reported.

David Appel said his family has been working on the display for months, and along with the tribute to “Stranger Things,” they’ve included references to the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises, as well as Pennywise from “It.”

The Appels said they do the displays for free to entertain the neighborhood, WMAQ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Plainfield, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Tracey Folly

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Stranger Things#Halloween Decorations#Franchises#Tiktok#Wls#Horrorprops
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy