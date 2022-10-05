Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Get Ready For the Weekend
Ever wondered what gear the Gear Patrol team really, really loves? Our crew of experts is constantly testing, researching and exploring products across a wide range of categories (like tech, home goods and cars). Each month, we round up our top ten favorite products in one straightforward post. Read September's top picks here. Check out the list, shop, explore – and let us know your thoughts.
CARS・
6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
Today in Gear: Gear to Geek Out Over
Today’s the day; the Google Pixel 7 event will take place at 10 AM EST in Brooklyn, New York. Fans can watch the event unfold at a live link here, and expect to see all of Google’s newest devices on full display. Can’t watch live? Follow Gear Patrol’s Tech News page to find all of the event’s top highlights, updates and information about upcoming releases. Over the last week, Google has announced several new innovations, including updates to its Nest Doorbell and new mesh routers equipped with Wi-Fi 6E. What’s to come? Follow along to find out.
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The warmer months are finally over, which means you're probably done hitting the beach or heading out on vacation. And while you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's and Amazon. That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.
Hodinkee Is Holding Its Own Prime Day Just for Watch Lovers
Like a hobbit's second breakfast, this year, somewhere between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday come yet more "retail holidays." Yes, next week is Amazon's second Prime Day in 2022 — and Gear Patrol is, of course, the place to find all the best deals. But as Prime Day has seeped into wider retail culture, it's influencing other sites as well; the website Hodinkee is having an event of its own the same week as Amazon's second big day, too, just for all the watch nuts out there.
It's Sad, but True: Your Favorite Fleece Jacket Is Bad for the Environment
Welcome to Counterpoint, a series in which we challenge commonly held ideas about well-known products. This time: fleece jackets. First, let me introduce you to this story's villain, fleece. More specifically, the microplastics it sheds. See, most fleece jackets are made from polyester. And polyester (aka polyethylene terephthalate) is plastic, which derives from a chemical reaction between air, petroleum, and water. But wait, I know. I can hear you now. People use plastic for everything. Why are my fleece jackets the problem?
Buffy's Bedding Is Some of the Comfiest in the World — You Can Get It for Up to 35% Off Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Buffy, the internet-famous brand, crafts the self-proclaimed "comfiest comforters and bedding" in the world. And while that might sound arrogant, the brand has also had accolades piled on from the likes of Good Housekeeping, Architectural Digest and many more — all backing up that claim. If you want to see what all the hype is about (or you already drank the Kool-Aid and are rearing to drink some more), now is the perfect time, as the brand just launched a sitewide sale with deals of up to 35 percent off.
Who Makes the Movement in Your Swiss Watch?
Want to simplify your search for a nice watch? Look for the quality assurance of a "Swiss Made" label or a watch with a Swiss-made movement. But with such a broad and potentially technical topic, where to begin if you just want to make an informed watch purchase? Learning about the companies that make movements for a range of watch brands ain't a bad starting point.
Here’s How to Score 22% off Nike’s Best Workout Shoe
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. From heavy lifts to CrossFit to HIIT, it’s tough to beat Nike’s Metcon 7 series. Naturally, we made sure to include it in our roundup of the best gym shoes. And now it’s, umm, amped-up brother, the Metcon 7 AMP, is available for 22 percent off.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Review: Where Luxury Car Meets Pickup Truck
Quick, potentially hypothetical question: what new car would you buy for $85,000? Not a second car or a weekend plaything, mind you — your main vehicle, a ride you'll use every day for everything you do. For those of us who prioritize luxury above all else, that price point...
How to Get Your Car Out of the Snow: A Helpful Guide
The best thing you can do to avoid trouble driving in the snow is to fit your car with a great set of winter snow tires. But sometimes, when you live in a northern state, you wake up to 8-12 inches of the freshly fallen white stuff. And even with that fancy all-wheel-drive system and winter tires, you'll have to dig your car out.
