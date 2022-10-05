Norma Joan Black Smith finished her earthly journey on October 1, 2022, at her home in Fonda, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years, 5 months, and 20 days. Norma or “Taa’évena’hané’e” which was her Cheyenne name meaning “Night Killer”, began her life on April 11, 1935, when she was born to parents Dana and Mary “May” (Debrae) Black in Fonda, Oklahoma.

