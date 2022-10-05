ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Daily News

Alexis Craft

Funeral services for Alexis Craft, 17, of Custer City, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Clinton First Christian Church. She was born Sept. 2, 2005, in Clinton. She died Oct. 3, 2022, in Custer City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CUSTER CITY, OK
Clinton Daily News

Carl Shepherd

Funeral Services for Carl Shepherd, 97, Custer County farmer/rancher, will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Clinton Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Daniel Mosburg, Charles Murphy and Odie Nunley. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Carl Edmond...
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
Clinton Daily News

Norma Joan Smith

Norma Joan Black Smith finished her earthly journey on October 1, 2022, at her home in Fonda, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years, 5 months, and 20 days. Norma or “Taa’évena’hané’e” which was her Cheyenne name meaning “Night Killer”, began her life on April 11, 1935, when she was born to parents Dana and Mary “May” (Debrae) Black in Fonda, Oklahoma.
SEILING, OK
Clinton Daily News

Tina Smith

Funeral services for Tina Smith, 45, of Custer City, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Clinton’s First Christian Church. She was born June 20, 1977, in Abbeville, La. She died Oct. 3, 2022, in Custer City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CUSTER CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Clinton Daily News

Donald Rodolph

A Memorial Service for Attorney Donald L. Rodolph, 79, former Clinton Mayor and Civic Leader, will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Temple Diehl. Donald Lee Rodolph was born January 14, 1943, to David and Edna (Page) Rodolph in...
CLINTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy