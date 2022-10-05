Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Alexis Craft
Funeral services for Alexis Craft, 17, of Custer City, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Clinton First Christian Church. She was born Sept. 2, 2005, in Clinton. She died Oct. 3, 2022, in Custer City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Clinton Daily News
Carl Shepherd
Funeral Services for Carl Shepherd, 97, Custer County farmer/rancher, will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Clinton Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Daniel Mosburg, Charles Murphy and Odie Nunley. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Carl Edmond...
Clinton Daily News
Norma Joan Smith
Norma Joan Black Smith finished her earthly journey on October 1, 2022, at her home in Fonda, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years, 5 months, and 20 days. Norma or “Taa’évena’hané’e” which was her Cheyenne name meaning “Night Killer”, began her life on April 11, 1935, when she was born to parents Dana and Mary “May” (Debrae) Black in Fonda, Oklahoma.
Clinton Daily News
Tina Smith
Funeral services for Tina Smith, 45, of Custer City, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Clinton’s First Christian Church. She was born June 20, 1977, in Abbeville, La. She died Oct. 3, 2022, in Custer City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Clinton Daily News
Donald Rodolph
A Memorial Service for Attorney Donald L. Rodolph, 79, former Clinton Mayor and Civic Leader, will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Temple Diehl. Donald Lee Rodolph was born January 14, 1943, to David and Edna (Page) Rodolph in...
