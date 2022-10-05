Alan Jackson Postpones Atlantic City Concert This Week Due to Health Issues

Alan Jackson’s performance at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey is being postponed due to some health issues. The show was originally set to take place on Friday (October 7th).

Speaking about having to postpone the event, Alan Jackson shared in a statement, “I hope I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans. I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”

Those who were planning to attend the performance are advised to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored on a new date in 2023. Details will be announced at a later time. Alan Jackson is currently on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour.

Alan Jackson’s decision to postpone his upcoming performance comes just a little over a year after the country music star revealed that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. This is a group of disorders that causes nerve damage. He explained that he inherited the illness from his father and was diagnosed in 2011. Other family members have been diagnosed as well.

“It’s been affecting me for years,” Alan Jackson said at the time to Today’s Jenna Bush Hager. “And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage and now I’m having a little trouble balancing even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable, and I just want people to know that’s why I look like I do.”

Alan Jackson also declared that the doesn’t want his fans to feel sorry for him. He noted that the disease is not fatal. However, he added that it is going to disable him eventually.

Alan Jackson Promises to Tour As Long As His Health Allows

While promoting his The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, Alan Jackson discussed when he wants to retire.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride,” Alan Jackson explained. “Who just plays as much as they wanted to, as long as they could. I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow.”

Alan Jackson also stated that he will be donating $1 for every ticket sold for the tour shows to the CMT Research Foundation. The tour launched in June and was set to end on October 8th.

Alan Jackson ended up postponing his performance at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on August 27th after he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” he stated at the time. I hate to disappoint my fans.”

Organizers are planning to reschedule and the tickets for the performance will be honored on the rescheduled date.