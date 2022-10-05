ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Child killed in drive-by shooting in south Oklahoma City

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A boy was shot and killed after a drive-by shooting Tuesday at the home where he was staying in south Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. discovered that the boy who was inside the home had been hit by gunfire, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not immediately released.

Knight said the shooting remains under investigation and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The boy’s killing is the 60th homicide in Oklahoma City so far this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12). Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2). Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.
STILLWATER, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy