Child killed in drive-by shooting in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A boy was shot and killed after a drive-by shooting Tuesday at the home where he was staying in south Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. discovered that the boy who was inside the home had been hit by gunfire, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not immediately released.

Knight said the shooting remains under investigation and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The boy’s killing is the 60th homicide in Oklahoma City so far this year.