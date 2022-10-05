Joy-Anna Duggar announces she is pregnant with third baby with husband Austin Forsyth

JOY-ANNA Duggar has announced her third pregnancy with her husband Austin Forsyth.

The Counting On star has raised baby speculation for months with clues on social media.

Now Joy-Anna, 24, has revealed her third pregnancy with a sweet photoshoot shared on Instagram.

The reality star took to the platform on Wednesday to share the happy news, as she posed alongside Austin, 28.

The couple caressed and the young father gave his wife a smooch as she displayed her ultrasound photos.

In a second snap, Joy-Anna posed with Austin and their two children, Gideon, four, and Evelyn, two.

The parents gazed at one another with a loving expression while the kids smiled brightly at the camera.

Little Evelyn held the ultrasound photos as she proudly showed off her future little sister.

Joy-Anna captioned the post: "Baby #3 is on the way! Full Video Is On YouTube Now! *link in bio*."

Fans have speculated for some time that the TLC star could be expecting, amid a series of social media clues.

In August, the TV personality fueled speculation after she was spotted hiding behind family members in recent photos.

