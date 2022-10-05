Read full article on original website
Jacob Meadows, who pleaded guilty to killing Virginia Beach teen, gets 7 years in prison
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jacob Alexander Meadows, a Virginia Beach man who pleaded guilty to the death of a teenager, was just sentenced to seven years in prison. The deadly shooting happened back in 2018. Investigators determined that 17-year-old Christopher Ross, a football player at Ocean Lakes High School,...
Newport News teenager found safe, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Police tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that Amayah had been found safe. The Newport News Police Department asked the public to help in their search for a missing teenager. Amayah Smith, 14, had last been seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was leaving the...
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
VBPD seizes 20 pounds of marijuana, illegally obtained gun in drug bust
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it seized 20 pounds of marijuana, other THC products and an illegally obtained gun on October 8. After an extensive investigation, officers from the Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad served several search warrants, VBPD said. In the search of...
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney says police officers who shot man were in the right
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi just gave a full review of a February night where two police officers shot a man who was holding a gun on Granby Street. He said the officers did exactly as they were supposed to in order to protect the public.
Portsmouth police: Man seriously hurt after shooting, walks into hospital
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night. According to a tweet, a man walked-in after being shot shortly...
Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Attorneys speak about progress ahead of January trial for lawsuit against Windsor Police Officers
NORFOLK, Va. — After more than two years, Lt. Caron Nazario's lawsuit against two Windsor Police Officers will go to trial. “I am happy to finally get this trial in front of a jury,” said Jonathan Arthur, Nazario’s attorney. “That is what we have been pushing for a long time.”
Portion of Dam Neck Road closed due to 'serious crash:' VBPD
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach is closed Tuesday night due to a serious accident, according to Virginia Beach police. VBPD said the eastbound lanes of Drakesmile Road and Taylor Farm Road will be closed for several hours. The department is asking...
Police find missing teen, thank people who looked for him
SUFFOLK, Va. — 10/10 UPDATE: The police department found Tony safely, and sent out a "thank you" to everyone who helped look for him. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Suffolk are looking for a missing teen they believe may be endangered, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Pedestrian fatalities rise in Norfolk as city leaders encourage residents to use crosswalks
NORFOLK, Va. — October is "Pedestrian Safety Month" and recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles show the City of Norfolk has the highest number of fatalities in Hampton Roads. At the intersection of 35th Street and Colley Avenue, plastic bags cover some pedestrian crosswalk signals. It's...
10-year-old boy missing from Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy Wednesday evening. HPD tweeted that they are searching for Deonte Johnson in the 100 block of St. George Way. That's near where Rip Rap Road meets N. King Street. According to HPD, Deonte is 4...
Virginia Task Force 2 returns to home after two-week rescue mission in Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 returned to Virginia Beach Monday after almost two weeks in Southwest Florida. The team was part of the search and rescue mission after Hurricane Ian decimated places like Fort Myers Beach. On September 24, 45 members of the task force set...
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Suffolk woman arrested for allegedly setting fire in assisted living facility room
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 70-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in an assisted living facility room in Suffolk Monday afternoon, city officials said. On Tuesday, police identified her as Deborah Fletcher, 70. She faces the following charges and is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail:
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
Virginia Beach city officials get ready for legal marijuana sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders took another step to get the city ready for legal marijuana sales. Council members were briefed on the current status of the Virginia General Assembly and how soon recreational marijuana dispensaries could be legalized. "We are entering a gray area right...
2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds
HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
