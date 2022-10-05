ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Newport News teenager found safe, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Police tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that Amayah had been found safe. The Newport News Police Department asked the public to help in their search for a missing teenager. Amayah Smith, 14, had last been seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was leaving the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
NORFOLK, VA
10-year-old boy missing from Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy Wednesday evening. HPD tweeted that they are searching for Deonte Johnson in the 100 block of St. George Way. That's near where Rip Rap Road meets N. King Street. According to HPD, Deonte is 4...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
HAMPTON, VA
