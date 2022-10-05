Nothing to Cry About Here, We’ve Got the Best Baby Deals During Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Prime Members!

Before the holiday season even begins, Amazon is giving Prime members some amazing deals that you won't want to miss. Amazon's Early Access Sale will be going on for two days—October 11 and 12—when you will be able to get huge discounts on all kinds of items to outfit your baby. There are even items that have been discounted already! If you are not currently a Prime Member, you may want to join now. After all, Amazon is giving new subscribers big discounts on diapers and other baby items just for signing up!

This is great news for new parents or soon-to-be parents. With all of the gear that is needed for your baby, you can get a little break on all of that expense with the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale baby deals we have found. From smaller items like diapers or clothes to big ticket items like strollers or monitors, the prices on these items make it a great time to buy.

We've scoured all the baby deals that are currently available on Amazon to provide you with the best that we have found. Shop these now and find out what deals we're expecting to see on October 11 and 12. Here are the current best baby deals that are offered for Amazon Prime's Early Access sale!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Baby Deals To Expect During Amazon's Early Access Sale

In the past, Prime Day baby deals offered huge discounts on all kinds of big-ticket items including cribs, strollers, car seats and more. As for the smaller essential items, expect to see deals on diapers, wipes, washcloths and towels. Some of the big brands that will be offering deals are Fisher-Price, Graco, Burt's Bees and Carters. It will definitely be a good time to stock up on some of those essential items that you need.

We are already seeing many discounts that range from 13% all the way up to 73% with the majority being between 30-50% off.

What Else Will the Prime Early Access Sale Offer?

This is the very first time that Amazon has rolled out a Prime Early Access Sale. The sale makes it easier to get ahead of the rush with holiday shopping. Besides baby deals, Amazon will also be offering lots of good deals on Apple products, items for the home, electronics, fashion and more. They will also be listing the top 100 gift ideas (which will also be included in the sale!).

Best Amazon Deals on Activity Toys

Toys for babies are so necessary for their development and entertainment but can get rather costly. These activity toys are now discounted heavily so it's the best time to shop.

Baby Gear Deals on Amazon

Babies require a lot of gear! From carriers and loungers to strollers and car seats, there are so many big-ticket items that are nice to find on sale. Here are the best deals on those kinds of items.

Best Amazon Baby Deals For the Nursery and Bath

Find deals on all the essentials for baby's nursery or bath. Things like monitors, nail trimmers and thermometers have all been drastically reduced.

Amazon Deals on Baby Clothes and Accessories

Fun baby accessories are always fun to buy and now you can buy more with clothes and accessories priced as they are. Get some great deals on books, clothes, shoes and more.

Best Baby Deals on Feeding Essentials from Amazon

