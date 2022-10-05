ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nothing to Cry About Here, We’ve Got the Best Baby Deals During Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Prime Members!

By Renee Hanlon
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpM05_0iN3Qnzz00

Before the holiday season even begins, Amazon is giving Prime members some amazing deals that you won't want to miss. Amazon's Early Access Sale will be going on for two days—October 11 and 12—when you will be able to get huge discounts on all kinds of items to outfit your baby. There are even items that have been discounted already! If you are not currently a Prime Member, you may want to join now. After all, Amazon is giving new subscribers big discounts on diapers and other baby items just for signing up!

This is great news for new parents or soon-to-be parents. With all of the gear that is needed for your baby, you can get a little break on all of that expense with the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale baby deals we have found. From smaller items like diapers or clothes to big ticket items like strollers or monitors, the prices on these items make it a great time to buy.

We've scoured all the baby deals that are currently available on Amazon to provide you with the best that we have found. Shop these now and find out what deals we're expecting to see on October 11 and 12. Here are the current best baby deals that are offered for Amazon Prime's Early Access sale!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Baby Deals To Expect During Amazon's Early Access Sale

In the past, Prime Day baby deals offered huge discounts on all kinds of big-ticket items including cribs, strollers, car seats and more. As for the smaller essential items, expect to see deals on diapers, wipes, washcloths and towels. Some of the big brands that will be offering deals are Fisher-Price, Graco, Burt's Bees and Carters. It will definitely be a good time to stock up on some of those essential items that you need.

We are already seeing many discounts that range from 13% all the way up to 73% with the majority being between 30-50% off.

What Else Will the Prime Early Access Sale Offer?

This is the very first time that Amazon has rolled out a Prime Early Access Sale. The sale makes it easier to get ahead of the rush with holiday shopping. Besides baby deals, Amazon will also be offering lots of good deals on Apple products, items for the home, electronics, fashion and more. They will also be listing the top 100 gift ideas (which will also be included in the sale!).

Best Amazon Deals on Activity Toys

Toys for babies are so necessary for their development and entertainment but can get rather costly. These activity toys are now discounted heavily so it's the best time to shop.

Baby Gear Deals on Amazon

(scroll to keep reading)

Babies require a lot of gear! From carriers and loungers to strollers and car seats, there are so many big-ticket items that are nice to find on sale. Here are the best deals on those kinds of items.

Best Amazon Baby Deals For the Nursery and Bath

Find deals on all the essentials for baby's nursery or bath. Things like monitors, nail trimmers and thermometers have all been drastically reduced.

Amazon Deals on Baby Clothes and Accessories

Fun baby accessories are always fun to buy and now you can buy more with clothes and accessories priced as they are. Get some great deals on books, clothes, shoes and more.

Best Baby Deals on Feeding Essentials from Amazon

Next up, best baby monitors!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
SHOPPING
Parade

You Can Score An Echo Dot For Only $.99! And Four Other Unbelievable Echo Dot Deals Available on Amazon Right Now

Holiday shoppers, get your carts ready! This year, the deals are coming in hot with Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale launching Oct. 12 and 13. Amazon just released their sneak peeks and they are good, people! You'll be able to save up to 55% on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot. So if this smart speaker is on your wish list we found some WTF record-low deals so you can hit the "Buy Now" button with total confidence. Amazon Prime's Echo Dot deals will be sure to wow you!
ELECTRONICS
Parade

34 Best Deals on Robot Vacuums Ahead of Amazon's Early Access Sale, and Some Are Well Over $300 Off!

‘Tis the season to have too much to do. You’ve got your hands full, from holiday hosting and decorating to gift shopping. Therefore, there’s no room in said hands for a vacuum. Even if there was, you don’t have time. Thankfully, the year is 2022, and robot vacuums exist. And even better, we've got Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale's best robot vacuum deals!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Strollers#Baby Kids Deals#Amazon Prime#Parade Com#Ac
Parade

Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!

Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!
ELECTRONICS
Parade

These 45 Book Character Costumes Will Provide Some Truly Novel Halloween Style Ideas

Is there anything better than cozying up with a good book? We think not, but the next best thing might be dressing the part of your favorite heroes and heroines from the page. Book characters make ideal costumes because they're a little unexpected, they start great conversations and they can be worn for many occasions all year round—and we've got the best book character costumes for you!
APPAREL
Parade

Shop These 13 Best Free People Dupes on Amazon Before They Sell Out

Free People is an iconic boho brand beloved by influencers and celebs alike, like besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Every season they release coveted cult pieces that are gone before you get there, like the influencer-fave Ruby shacket alongside their plethora of lowkey-sexy pieces. But our budgets can't always keep up with our fashion dreams, so to help you out ('cause we cool like that) we spent hours scouring the highest-rated Free People dupes on Amazon so you, too, can look like the star you are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Parade

From Tesla to Twitter, What We Know About Elon Musk's Net Worth and How He Made It

Elon Musk's net worth made him famous, not the other way around. Born into wealth, Musk's engineering and computing skills propelled him to wild success in the earliest days of the Internet, and as such, he is one of the most "very online" celebrities there is. Aside from his tech, space and AI ventures, his latest is one of the most trademark Elon Musk moves ever: In April 2022, he became the largest shareholder of the social media giant Twitter—the very platform where he got into a lot of trouble for once calling a rescue diver "pedo guy"—and became a member of Twitter's board of directors.
BUSINESS
Parade

17 Best "It Girl" White Sneakers That Every Stylish Girl Needs to Own

Crisp white sneakers are a wardrobe mainstay and truly this is a category, despite what the reports say, where you can bypass trends and do you, because we all have out personal go-to's. From canvas to leather, low top to high, and old school to new faves, we rounded up a wide array of beloved white trainers that will have you kicking it in style this fall.
APPAREL
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy