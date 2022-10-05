ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Bananas bringing 'Banana Ball' to Principal Park in Des Moines. Here's what you need to know.

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Banana Ball is coming to Des Moines.

The Savannah Banana s, a popular barnstorming baseball team, will bring their quirky and wildly popular brand of baseball to town Aug. 25, 2023, on the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

The team announced it would be coming to Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, during a broadcast on YouTube Tuesday night . The Bananas will play their rivals The Party Animals.

"They certainly have enough national exposure," said Sam Bernabe, president and general manager of the Cubs. "There's enough fun, interest in it to suggest they might be the next great thing relative to baseball entertainment."

The team, which has gained worldwide popularity for its viral videos and specialized brand of baseball, uses choreographed dances, skits and props to entertain fans. Their rules, called "Banana Ball” include no stepping out of the batter's box, no mound visits, no bunting and no walks. Batters can steal first and if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out. There is a one-on-one showdown tiebreaker and a two-hour time limit to games.

The team itself includes what the organization calls a “group of professional, scouted and recruited top talent from all over the country.” But it has included some special wrinkles including a hitter strolling to the plate with his bat on fire and another player wearing stilts. Former big-league pitcher Jake Peavy once pitched in a game for the Bananas with the Gold Glove he won with the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets will go on sale two months prior to the event, so June 25, 2023, according to the team. Jesse Cole, the owner of the Bananas, recommended fans sign up for the pre-sale list on the team's website to order tickets when they go on sale. He added that if there is a strong showing of sales, the team could add another night in Des Moines to its schedule for 2023.

Bernabe said it could be a big draw and compared it to regular appearances "The Famous Chicken" made to Principal Park over the years.

"They're very excited about coming to Des Moines," Bernabe said. "They think the fan base is certainly an opportunity for them to show off their activities."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Savannah Bananas bringing 'Banana Ball' to Principal Park in Des Moines. Here's what you need to know.

