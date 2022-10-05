Read full article on original website
Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
Opinion: CT is transparent about its finances
Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know
Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
Brookfield students' time capsule to show future generations 'how people lived' in 2022
BROOKFIELD — Decals, pencils, and a historical society book on the history of Brookfield. Lanyards given to the high school’s senior class, letters, and a mask labeled with the high school’s logo. A neatly wrapped hard drive with pictures from all over the town, such as the...
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Danbury Animal Welfare Society seeks donations to support pets amid rising renovation costs
BETHEL — With renovations underway at its shelter, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society is continuing to try to raise funds not only for the project, but to support its ongoing work to help animals. Even after recently surpassing its $150,000 fundraising goal, the nonprofit — which provides shelter and...
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding
NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
University of Bridgeport's first enrollment increase in five years driven by international students
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The University of Bridgeport has announced its first enrollment increase in five years largely due to international students making up almost half of new students. The private university, located in Bridgeport’s South End, said 1,322 undergraduate and graduate students...
Cool temperatures and frost advisory in CT this weekend, weather service says
The weather is expected to be clear and cool across Connecticut this weekend, with temperatures below historic norms, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature in New Haven County is expected to crest around 60 degrees on Saturday, with a low around 40, forecasters said. In Litchfield and Hartford counties, it will be cooler, with highs around 53 and 58, respectively.
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Trumbull Rotary wine and beer tasting back after COVID hiatus
TRUMBULL — After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Trumbull Rotary Wine and Beer Tasting is returning. The event, which last happened in 2019, will take place Nov. 4 at Vazzy's Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All the proceeds from this year's event will go...
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Call for proposals for Children’s Room mural at Blackstone Memorial Library in Branford
BRANFORD — The James Blackstone Memorial Library is seeking proposals from artists with experience with murals and/or large-scale painting projects. Submissions are due by Nov. 15. Proposals will be accepted from artists of all ages. Individual artists and groups are welcome to apply. Applicants may submit multiple designs. The...
