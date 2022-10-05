ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Watch live: President Biden visits Fort Myers to survey damage from Hurricane Ian

By Vonna Keomanyvong, Fort Myers News-Press
 7 days ago
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Fort Myers Wednesday to survey Hurricane Ian's damage to the area. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 at Cayo Costa, an island near Fort Myers, as a powerful Category four storm.

The USA TODAY Network-Florida team will have a live video at 3:15 p.m. of Biden in Florida.

Live blog on Wednesday:Lee County adds Cape Coral location for free water, food

floridaconcernef
7d ago

Who cares if he comes. Our Governor and people are doing an amazing job. Biden isn’t needed here.

