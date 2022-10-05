Watch live: President Biden visits Fort Myers to survey damage from Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Fort Myers Wednesday to survey Hurricane Ian's damage to the area. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 at Cayo Costa, an island near Fort Myers, as a powerful Category four storm.

The USA TODAY Network-Florida team will have a live video at 3:15 p.m. of Biden in Florida.

