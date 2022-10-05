**WTMJ’s John Mercure and The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes will provide analysis after the debate, presented by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association**. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in Wisconsin’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. Johnson is seeking his third term against Barnes, who is Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and would be the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has attacked Johnson on abortion restrictions, while Johnson has tried to tag Barnes as soft on crime. Barnes has also sought to play up his background as the son of a public school teacher and an auto workers union member.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO