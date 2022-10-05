Read full article on original website
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene. A company spokesman says the fire began in a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents on the site of Resolute’s Menominee recycled pulp mill.
LISTEN: Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race
**WTMJ’s John Mercure and The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes will provide analysis after the debate, presented by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association**. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in Wisconsin’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. Johnson is seeking his third term against Barnes, who is Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and would be the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has attacked Johnson on abortion restrictions, while Johnson has tried to tag Barnes as soft on crime. Barnes has also sought to play up his background as the son of a public school teacher and an auto workers union member.
GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin could take a sharp conservative turn after November, regardless of whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection this fall. That’s because Republicans are within striking distance of gaining veto-proof majorities in the battleground state’s Legislature. A veto override takes a two-thirds vote in the Assembly and Senate. If Republicans hold their seats and flip five, they would have it in the Assembly. They need just a one-seat gain in the Senate. Their strategy includes focusing on a handful of open seats and Democratic incumbents in rural districts. Democrats say they’re aware of the risk.
Barnes-Johnson Debate #1 Recap
Milwaukee – We’re just a month away from Decision 2022 in Wisconsin, and it was surprising to some that in the race for U.S. Senate there would be just two debates between Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and incumbent Senator Ron Johnson. What was not as surprising was that...
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
PODCAST: Campaign strategists weigh in on statewide races
Campaigns can be multi-layered with staff members and strategists watching polls and honing candidate messages. But with the mid-term election about a month away, two former campaign strategists suggest there will soon be one primary focus: turnout. “Campaigns should spend every minute identifying voters and turning out those voters,” retired...
